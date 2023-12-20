Bethesda Reveals Several Major Updates Coming to Starfield in 2024

Starfield might not have been the exact game players were expected when it launched earlier this year, but Bethesda's long-in-development space RPG is still a solid game. Because Bethesda is now part of Microsoft, Starfield is available to anyone who subscribes to Xbox Game Pass, which means the studio has a vested interest in adding new content and updates over the next several years. Of course, Bethesda generally does that with its games, but players can rest assured that Starfield will continue to be supported far into the future. That was further confirmed today when Bethesda dropped its official Starfield End of the Year update.

Bethesda's 2024 Plans for Starfield

The new blog post mostly focuses on all of the positives of Starfield's launch. You can also see some fun stats about playtime and everyone's favorite meals, but the most intriguing reveal is what Bethesda is planning to do during 2024. Somewhat surprisingly, Bethesda gave several updates about what's coming next year, including a commitment to releasing new Starfield updates "roughly every six weeks starting in February." That's a relatively quick cadence, but with everything the team has planned, it's going to have to keep the speed up to get through them all next year.

Among the additions Bethesda is planning for 2024 are "new ways to travel" and a big expansion to ship customization. Bethesda didn't detail exactly what those new traveling options will be, but it did say that it's adding "ship decorations, new ship building options, and more." The team is also introducing the ability to "access city maps while exploring the major cities."

It's not just cosmetics though. The team is also working to add new gameplay options, which will let players better set their own difficulty settings. This means you'll be able to tailor Starfield to either be easier or more difficult by changing your carry capacity and boosting ship damage, among several other gameplay tweaks. Essentially, you'll be able to create the experience you're looking for by switching up several different variables.

Bethesda also plans to add official mod support next year alongside the launch of Creations. This is coming early next year, which should mean players will have tons of community-developed content to look forward to throughout 2024. Finally, the team is putting in work to get Starfield's first expansion out next year. We don't know too much about Shattered Space, but Bethesda says it will include "new story content, new locations, new gear, and much more." The expansion doesn't have a release date yet, but hopefully, we'll learn more soon.

Starfield is out now on Xbox Series X/S and PC.