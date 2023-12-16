Starfield Multiplayer Mod Abandoned by Developers Because The Game Is "Boring"

A multiplayer mod for Starfield has been ditched as the creators of it find the full game to be too boring. Starfield was hyped up as one of 2023's biggest games. It was Bethesda's first new franchise in over 20 years, the developer's first attempt at a space game, the first game since Fallout 4, and promised to be the space RPG a lot of people have longed for. You could go to hundreds of planets, be a space pirate, and much more. The potential was there and it would also be the first game Bethesda released as an Xbox-owned team. The stakes were high and a lot of time, effort, and money was poured in to making sure it was the best game it could possibly be. While Starfield has been a commercial success and people do like it, it wasn't the game changer some folks expected. When you're following up Skyrim and the Fallout games, the bar is set pretty high.

Many noted that the world is too big and too empty, leaving players feeling unmotivated to explore the stars. Those who have continued to invest dozens of hours into Starfield have made really exciting discoveries, such as a new storyline in New Game+ where you can actually meet yourself, but some were left underwhelmed by the game. Some held out hopes that modders could give the game an extra kicker. One such mod was the Starfield Together mod, made by the makers of the Skyrim Together mod. As the name implies, it would allow you to play Starfield with other people! It's a fun concept and one that worked well for Skyrim, but the problem is... the team behind it doesn't even believe in the core foundation of Starfield. One modder known as cosideci wrote in a Discord server that they are abandoning the project because the game is too boring and that they can't be bothered to put this kind of effort into a game they don't enjoy.

"The game is boring, bland, and the main draw of Bethesda games, exploration in a lively and handcrafted world, was completely gone," reads part of the modder's message. "I'm not gonna put my heart and soul into a mod for a game as mediocre as this."

However, they have made the project open source, so if someone does want to finish making the Starfield Together mod, they can. Whether that happens is a mystery, if a group of people that are so in love with Bethesda games and have made mods for them before are willing to abandon this, it may be a sign that Starfield may not get the support from its community that other Bethesda games did.

