Elden Ring Players Are Already Worried About the Shadow of the Erdtree NPCs

FromSoftware's latest trailer reveal for the monumental DLC coming to Elden Ring was the official story trailer for Shadow of the Erdtree, and it intentionally leaves things vague enough to continue allowing eager players to speculate on what the expansion has to offer. Of course, it comes as no surprise that players are already looking forward to the new characters that will be introduced in Shadow of the Erdtree, including an intricately designed knight that was featured in the story trailer and further showcased in an individual photo separately, indicating this knight will have a central role to the story.

While players are eager to learn more about this knight, the excitement for the NPCs stops there and unfortunately turns to trepidation. The general consensus about the new Shadow of the Erdtree characters is that they will meet a grim fate, and likely won't be around for a very long time depending on how their piece of the story advances. There have already been plenty of discussions surrounding the new characters this week, including on Reddit where (as per usual) players are sharing a bit of their expectations going into the DLC.

Some of these speculations include:

"My new best friends!! I'm sure nothing bad will happen to them!"



"they're all going to die horrifically :("



"I'm fearing for an Eclipse/Red Wedding moment"



"all these guys faithful to miquella are dying because of him I feel the happier music than usual just tells me things are gonna go wrong"



"we're gonna end up murdering everyone in that scene I'm pretty sure."



It's also important to return our thoughts to an earlier trailer for Shadow of the Erdtree, which included the foreboding line, "In that forsaken place, blood must spill. The blood of your fellows, the Erdtree faithful." Given that FromSoftware has a history of including aspects in trailers and marketing material that come full circle, with lines and moments featured ahead of release actually "spoiling" moments from the story all along, it's only natural players are looking as deeply into these lines as possible.

As for the identities of the Shadow of the Erdtree NPCs, we'll have to wait until the release to know what's FromSoftware has crafted for the new roles, but whomever the narrator is in the trailers seems to be a follower of Miquella – as one Reddit user points out, "The whole thing feels like Miquella propaganda lol. Maybe he's just as perfect as he's portrayed, but I'm concered with how he's called "the kind", how he "kindly abandoned everyhing", how he benevolently gathered all the people rejected by the Erdtree in the Haligtree, etc..."

What everyone can agree on? The new characters' armor better be lootable. There's not much longer until you can continue your Elden Ring journey – Shadow of the Erdtree releases June 21st.