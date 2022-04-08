Leder Games Reveals New Details on Upcoming Games

Leder Games has revealed new details about its next two asymmetric board games. Over the past few weeks, the maker of hit board game series Root has provided new details about its upcoming games Ahoy, a nautical-themed board game and Arcs, in which players play out a space opera over three sessions. The new games will add to a burgeoning line of popular games that include the forest faction war game Root, the playful card game Fort, and the continuously evolving Oath: Chronicles of Empire and Exile.

Ahoy is a “light asymmetrical” board game in which players compete to either control land or collect and smuggle goods to a desired location depending on the faction they control. Players will need to explore a map (made of tiles that are flipped over when they’re explored) to find either the goods they need to transport or the location they need to secure. Nautical combat is also involved. Ahoy was designed by Greg Loring-Albright, who also designed the nautically-themed game Leviathan. Art for Ahoy was provided by Root illustrator Kyle Ferrin.

While Ahoy starts with asymmetric factions, the space opera game Arcs will feature groups that start off in similar situations but rapidly morph depending on the choices made throughout the game. Players will be placed in control of a dying space empire faced with an upcoming blight. Using a card-based action system, players will be able to choose radically different storylines and actions as the game progresses, with new rule modules and objectives added in between sessions. Arcs is meant to be played over the course of three 60-90 minute sessions, but an abridged two-session campaign and single-play sessions are also available. Arcs is designed by Cole Werhle, the designer of Root and Oath: Chronicles of Empire and Exile.

Ahoy will be released later in 2022, while Arcs will be released in 2023.