Horizon Zero Dawn Remake Rumors Grow Stronger Following New PlayStation Move

A new move from PlayStation has added credence to previous rumors which claimed a remake of Horizon Zero Dawn was in the works. Back in 2022, it was first reported that Horizon Zero Dawn was on tap to get a new remake for PlayStation 5. At the time, this rumor confused many fans, primarily since the original game wasn't very old and already ran well on PS5. Despite PlayStation's ongoing silence when it comes to such a remake, a recent decision from the company might very well indicate that a new version is right around the corner.

As of today, it was announced that Horizon Zero Dawn will be leaving the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on May 21st. After this time, the game will no longer be accessible to those with a PS Plus Extra or Premium membership and will instead require a full purchase to keep playing. From month to month, Sony removes various games from the Game Catalog, so it's not much of a shock to see that this will again be the case in May. What is bizarre, though, is that Horizon Zero Dawn is a first-party title from PlayStation, which means the publisher could choose to keep it on PS Plus for as long as it likes.

In the wake of this news coming about, many fans have started to hypothesize that this is Sony's first such indication that a remake of Horizon Zero Dawn is set to be revealed. Feasibly, those at Sony wouldn't want to try to sell a remake of the first Horizon game if Zero Dawn was already freely available on PS Plus in this way. As a result, eliminating it from the service could make PlayStation fans that much more likely to buy a remake once it's released. It's a bit of a frustrating business move, if true, but it's one that also makes sense on PlayStation's part.

If a remake of Horizon Zero Dawn were to be announced soon, there's a possibility that such a reveal could happen before this month comes to a close. Rumors in recent weeks have suggested that a new PlayStation Showcase event is lined up to happen at some point in May 2024. PlayStation itself hasn't confirmed anything of the sort just yet, but we may end up learning more in the coming days or weeks.

