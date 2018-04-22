Anthem Reveal Trailer Is What the Actual Gameplay Looks Like, Says BioWare

There’s a history of reveal trailers boasting visuals that are later downgraded when the actual game is released. We’ve seen it happen with the first Watch Dogs, as well as The Division. When this does occur, the blowback from fans is consistently substantial and damaging.

When Anthem was revealed by EA and BioWare last summer during E3 2017 it was hard to look away: it looked breathtakingly gorgeous, which isn’t uncommon of EA games. In fact, it almost looked too good to be true. But apparently, what was shown during the reveal trailer is what the game actually looks like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s right, the vertical slice shown off during E3 is actually representative of what the final product is going to look like when it ships, at least according to BioWare’s Technical Design Director, Brenon Holmes.

The confirmation of no downgrade comes via Reddit, where a user brought up the concern of many: whether or not said trailer is what the game currently in its build right now looks like it. To which, Holmes confirmed it does.

Further, he hinted that proof that the game actually looks like that will arrive “soon,” presumably during its return to E3 this June.

It will be interesting to see how BioWare and EA treat the game’s second, big media roll-out. They kicked it off with a considerable amount of both gameplay and cinematic footage, meaning there’s not much room to go deeper. It’s possible they could do an on-stage controlled demo, but those are so rare these days that it seems unlikely.

BioWare has also said a beta for the game will come before release, which means maybe we will hear more about that at E3 as well. And maybe that is what Holmes is alluding to, because after all, what better way to prove the game truly looks the way it does then by letting people find out for themselves

Anthem is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, currently poised to release sometime next year in 2019.

In other recent and related news, last month we learned that the game’s lead writers have work experience that includes Mass Effect and Star Wars: The Old Republic.