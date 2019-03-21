‘Apex Legends’ Achieves Best Launch Month of Any Free-to-Play Game

Apex Legends’ launch appeared to be quite the successful one from the outside considering it was balanced well, brought new innovations to battle royale, and it actually worked when players wanted to play. According to data gathered by SuperData Research on the game’s launch month, it appears that Apex Legends went over well from a financial perspective as well by achieving the most successful launch month of any free-to-play game in the history including battle royale titles and free games from other genres.

SuperData Research analyzed the performances of various games throughout the month of February to see which titles were most successful for the month and shared a chart that showed Apex Legends sitting squarely at No. 6 out of 10 on the list of top-grossing PC games. It was two spots higher on consoles with Fortnite sitting above it in both categories. It was the success of Apex Legends’ launch month that SuperData Research highlighted though by saying it earned over $90 million from money spent in-game, an impressive figure for a game that’s totally free to play.

“Apex Legends has the best launch month of any free-to-play game in history. Apex Legends generated an estimated $92 million from in-game spending across all platforms, with the majority coming from console,” SuperData Research said about Apex Legends’ launch. “Despite this, Fortnite still came in above Apex Legends in the top grossing rankings.”

Apex Legends didn’t have a battle pass for the first month either with the pass just being released this week, so all that money was earned through in-game purchases or from players buying bundles like the Founder’s Pack. These packs come with in-game currency called Apex Coins and a few skins to start players out with, but players can just buy those Apex Coins directly to make their purchases of loot boxes or other items directly.

The release of the battle pass will likely push those earnings even higher now that it’s available for essentially 950 Apex Coins, a price that equals out to $9.50, though there have been some complaints about the quality of the pass.

