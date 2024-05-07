Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Release Window Revealed in New Report

At long last, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf seems to have a release window. First revealed all the way back in 2018 at The Game Awards, the next entry in the Dragon Age series has been in the works for far longer than many fans expected. Now, nearly ten years after the release of Dragon Age: Inquisition, it sounds as though BioWare is gearing up to let loose Dreadwolf at some point in the coming ten months.

Outlined in new financial documents from Electronic Arts today, the publisher revealed that it has two projects releasing in its current fiscal year that it hasn't yet announced. One of these titles was said to stem from an IP that Electronic Arts itself owns. Not long after this information was shared, reporter Jeff Grubb spoke up and said that this game in question is indeed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Grubb didn't have anything else to say about when the RPG might arrive, but if it is truly releasing in this fiscal year, this means that it would launch by March 31, 2025, at the absolute latest.

Near the end of 2023, BioWare itself shared some brief new information about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Specifically, the studio said that it would look to finally share more details about the game at an undetermined time in the summer of 2024. With this window rapidly approaching, it seems likely that BioWare will show off Dreadwolf in a big way soon, perhaps during June's Summer Game Fest event. Whenever the game is shown off, gameplay footage and a release date are both a near certainty to be divulged.

For now, the only thing that's known for certain about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is that it's in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Further down the line, BioWare has confirmed that it's also working on a new Mass Effect installment that should continue the story seen in the franchise's original trilogy. A launch window nor an official title for this project has yet to be shared in any capacity, though, as it's likely still many years away from release.