Free ‘Apex Legends’ Loot Available With Twitch Prime

Apex Legends players can outfit Pathfinder with a new skin and open up five free loot boxes now that the game has joined Twitch Prime’s loot deals.

Omega Point Pathfinder is a Legendary skin for the supportive robot Legend that’s included in the free Twitch Prime loot, but even if you don’t play as Pathfinder, you can still try your luck at the loot boxes that come with the deal. Respawn Entertainment announced through the official Apex Legends Twitter account on Tuesday that showed off the new skin and explained how players can secure their free loot.

Apex Legends is coming to Twitch Prime: link your account now and you’ll unlock five Apex Packs and the legendary Omega Point Pathfinder skin: //t.co/8AlASmiDgT pic.twitter.com/DLhGrTrtyi — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 19, 2019

After linking a Twitch Prime account to an EA Account and selecting the platform players want their content on, Twitch‘s blog said players will find their Pathfinder skin in the section where all the Legend’s cosmetics are listed. Assuming the linking process is successfully and no account errors are encountered, it’ll be there for players to use. The loot boxes will also be distributed at the same time and will be found in the game’s store, according to the post.

“To access your Apex Packs, from the main menu choose ‘Store -> Apex Packs’ and click the button to view your remaining available Apex Packs,” Twitch’s blog post said.

Though Apex Legends is available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, only one platform will receive the loot. Twitch explained that it’s non-transferable between accounts and can only be redeemed once, so players are advised to redeem it on whatever platform they use the most.

Apex Legends is far from the first game to partner with Twitch and Amazon as part of the Twitch Prime promotion, but it makes sense that it’d be the latest considering how popular it’s become. Epic Games gave out several rounds of free Fortnite loot to Twitch Prime members, and League of Legends even offered special loot boxes for those who linked their game accounts to the services. Twitch Prime also offers free games for subscribers every month, so Apex Legends’ free loot is just the latest of many incentives for the subscription. Of course, Apex Legends players can always just start a free trial of the service to get their loot since the items will remain in players’ accounts even after the subscription ends.