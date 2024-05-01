Balatro Gets First Big Balance Update

Balatro took the world by storm when it launched earlier this year. The rogue-lite is a great mix of classic poker-like mechanics and run-based gameplay. However, the developers have been taking their time to release the first balance patch, which makes sense when you consider how polished Balatro was from the jump. Last month, developer LocalThunk released the first balance patch as a beta, but today the patch has officially gone live for everyone with a few new adjustments. Most of these changes are balance updates to slightly switch up how various Jokers work during gameplay, but there are a few new mechanics for veteran players to learn.

Outside of the balance changes, one of the more notable updates for Balatro is the addition of the Perishable and Rental mechanics for Jokers. Perishable adds a new sticker to Jokers which makes them go away after five rounds. Rental, on the other hand, makes Jokers cost $1 upfront and $3 after every round. The team has also added the option to ban certain Blinds during challenge runs and has given players the option to toggle a Reduced Motion option to remove some of the more visually distracting flourishes. Of course, there is also a host of bug fixes and balance changes, for good measure.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for update 1.0.1f. Balatro is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms and a mobile version is currently in the works.

Balatro Update 1.0.1f Patch Notes

Updated version of Love2D (the engine) – this fixes an issue on Windows and Steam Deck causing poor/stuttery performance for some players

Added VC++ 2022 redistributable as an installation requirement

General performance improvements

Added toggle for 'Reduced Motion', removing the swirly background, gyrating card motion, much of the 'juice' in the game

Changed default fallback tarot from Fool to Strength (when all tarots are on screen)

Banned top-up tag and Antimatter on Jokerless Challenge

Changed Gold Stake random seeds – now ensures that the first Legendary Joker on that seed is a Joker that you have not won with on Gold Stake (For Completionist++ hunting)

Changed ante scaling in white stake:

Ante 3: 2800 -> 2000

Ante 4: 6000 -> 5000

Changed ante scaling in green stake:

Ante 2: 1000 -> 900

Ante 3: 3200 -> 2600

Ante 4: 9000 -> 8000

Ante 5: 18000 -> 20000

Ante 6: 32000 -> 36000

Ante 7: 56000 -> 60000

Ante 8: 90000 -> 100000

Changed ante scaling in purple stake:

Ante 2: 1200 -> 1000

Ante 3: 3600 -> 3200

Ante 4: 10000 -> 9000

Ante 6: 50000 -> 60000

Ante 7: 90000 -> 110000

Ante 8: 180000 -> 200000

Changed Orange Stake

Scrapped increasing pack cost

Added new 'Perishable' mechanic, Jokers have a 30% chance to have a 'Perishable' sticker, disabling them after 5 rounds

Changed Gold Stake

Scrapped -1 hand size

Added new 'Rental' mechanic, Jokers have a 30% chance to have a 'Rental' sticker (stacks with eternal/perishable), making them cost $1 up front and $3 every round

Changed eternal to apply to Jokers in Buffoon packs

Changed Eternal/Rental/Perishable sticker location to be in the top left corner

Made some non-retroactive scaling Jokers incompatible with 'Perishable' (Ceremonial Dagger, Glass Joker, Hologram, Ride the Bus, runner, constellation, green joker, red card, madness, square joker, vampire, rocket, obelisk, lucky cat, flash card, spare trousers, castle, wee)

Changed the first shop in every run to always include a normal Buffoon pack as one of the pack options

Upcoming blinds/tags can now be seen in the shop immediately after defeating a boss blind/cashing out

Some Blinds are now be banned on challenge runs

banned Crimson Heart, Verdant Leaf and Amber Acorn on 'Jokerless'

banned Verdant Leaf on 'Typecast'

banned Verdant Leaf on 'Non-Perishable'

banned The Plant on 'Mad World'

Buffed Saturn

Now gives +3 mult instead of +2 mult for Straights

Buffed Neptune

Now gives +4 mult instead of +3 mult for Straight Flush

Buffed Eris

Now gives +50 chips instead of +40 chips for Flush Five

Buffed Ceres

Now gives +4 mult instead of +3 mult for Flush House

Square Joker now has a square sprite

Blue Joker sprite was fixed (2 out of place blue pixels)

Changed Uncommon tag – Now makes the uncommon joker free

Changed Rare tag – Now makes the rare joker free

Negative, Polychrome, Holo, Foil tags all make their respective joker free

Changed Investment to give $25 instead of $15

Changed 8 Ball – scrapped old effect, new effect -> 1 in 4 chance to spawn a tarot when any played 8 is scored

Changed Blue Seal – now creates the planet card of the final poker hand played during the round

Changed both Mad and Clever Joker – scrapped 'contains 4 of a kind' effect, now applies instead to any hand that contains a 'Two Pair'

Changed Yorick – scrapped old effect, new effect -> gains X1 mult every 23 cards discarded (starts at X1)

Changed Magician Tarot – now applies lucky to 2 cards instead of 1

Changed Midas Mask – now only applies Gold enhancement to scoring face cards, costs $7 was $6

Changed Vampire

now only removes enhancement from scoring cards

gives X0.1 mult per enhancement instead of X0.2 mult

Changed Madness – now only applies on small/big blinds, not on boss blind selection

Changed To Do list – poker hand no longer changes on payout, always changes at end of round (won't get stuck on Straight Flush)

Changed description of Shortcut to include a more apt example (10 8 6 5 3)

Changed Ancient Joker – the selected suit is no longer able to repeat between rounds

Changed Swashbuckler – Now adds sell value of all other Jokers to Mult, not just the Jokers to the left

Changed Hanging Chad – Now retriggers the first played card 2 times instead of once

Changed Runner – now starts at +0 chips and gives +15 chips per straight, was +20 and +10 per straight

Changed Flower Pot – Now includes the base suit of debuffed cards when determining if it will trigger

Changed Bootstraps to include current mult bonus in description

Changed all 4 Sinful Jokers (one for each suit) – they now each give +3 mult per suit instead of +4 mult

Changed Banner – now gives +30 chips per remaining discard instead of +40 chips

Changed Fibonacci – costs $8 instead of $7, because Fibonacci

Changed Square Joker – now starts at +0 chips, was +16 chips, now costs $4, was $5

Changed Wee Joker – now starts at +0 chips, was +10 chips

Changed Steel Joker – Now gives X0.2 mult per Steel card in full deck instead of X0.25 mult

Changed Odd Todd – Now gives +31 chips per odd ranked card instead of +30 mult

Changed Sixth Sense – Now uncommon and $6, was rare

Changed Hiker – Now gives +5 chips to every scoring card played instead of +4 chips

Changed Gros Michel – Now has a 1 in 6 chance to go extinct instead of 1 in 4

Changed Seance – Now uncommon and $6, was rare and $7

Changed Riff-Raff – Now $6, was $4

Changed Vagabond

Rare, was uncommon

$8, was $6

Applies when you have $4 or less, was $3 or less