‘Apex Legends’ Leak Reveals Hoverbikes On the Way

With over 25 million players within a week of launch, Apex Legends continues to build upon its player base with incredibly positive feedback from players. Still, the studio has hinted that there is much more on the horizon for the free-to-play battle royale feature, including a nifty new hoverbike … at least according to a recent leak.

LEAK: It seems like an “Hoverbike” is in the making and is only available to developers at the moment! (@Dexerto @TitanfallBlog) (#Apex #ApexLegends) pic.twitter.com/GZYzEebHv3 — Apex – Info & Leaks (@ApexGameInfo) February 13, 2019

The latest leak, seen above, comes from @ApexGameInfo and shows off a look at the vehicle type that will be coming soon. With a new patch that went live earlier this morning, the same file type was found which seems to point at a potential reveal coming soon!

As far as the recent files go, @RealApexLeaks added:

LEAK: The Hoverbike isn’t completely ready and the devs marked some files as a todo making me easy to locate them lol.#ApexLegends #ApexLegendsBattleRoyale #ApexLegendsleaks pic.twitter.com/mIkE7WBg8A — Apex Legends – News & Leaks (@RealApexLeaks) February 19, 2019

Since launch, the overall reaction to the latest free-to-play battle royale game to hit the market has been overwhelmingly positive. Still, hoverbikes sound pretty freaking cool and it would be yet another way to keep the gameplay experience fresh!

The developers have been very open about changes being on the horizon based upon player feedback and if they keep that transparency up, Apex Legends really could be a game with some serious staying power to rival that of Fortnite.

Would you want to see Respawn Entertainment add in vehicle types in Apex Legends? What other features do you think they should add that could make it even better? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

As for the official patch itself, is was pretty small but did tackle a crucial Mirage bug: