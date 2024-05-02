Dead by Daylight Roadmap Teases Anniversary Event and More Nicolas Cage

Things seem to be back on track for Dead by Daylight following a recent update that addressed a strobing/flashing light issue that posed a potential health risk to its players and amidst additional ongoing technical issues thanks to the May 2024 roadmap that has been shared. With this month marking the game's anniversary, the roadmap for the month is sufficiently stacked with content releases for fans to look forward to in the coming weeks.

The biggest mention on the roadmap is a series of pre-Masquerade events all appropriately themed to celebrate the upcoming eighth anniversary. On Tuesday, May 14th a livestream will be hosted by Behaviour Interactive to showcase the new outfits and rewards coming to the game in the following weeks. Additionally, a surprising announcement that is featured on the roadmap is that the announcement on the 14th will also introduce a new Nicolas Cage collection to the game.

Along with the Public Test Build going live mid-May, as well as several new store collections, this month will also implement a new modifier launch, set to run between Thursday, May 16th through Thursday, May 23rd. In this new modifier, titled Chaos Shuffle, players are given random perks in a time-limited mode, along with a new tome to earn rewards in. The full roadmap features:

May 14th Broadcast; May 14th – 20th Before the Masquerade Week 1; May 14th Player Test Build; May 14th Nicolas Cage Collection & Endless Hunt Pack



May 21st Forgotten Garden Collection; May 21st – 28th Before the Masquerade Week 2



May 28th Cats & Dogs Collection; May 28th – June 4th Before the Masquerade Week 3



The roadmap certainly features exciting announcements and teases on what's to come, including Frank Stone's helmet from The Casting of Frank Stone, an upcoming spin-off of Dead by Daylight set to release sometime this year, included in the eighth anniversary banner. The Casting of Frank Stone is one of two Dead by Daylight game spin-offs currently in development, in addition to a live-action adaptation that is currently in the works.

The account also shared information regarding the latest Community Challenge awards on X, saying:

"Thank you for participating in the Community Challenge! These challenges are meant to bring the community together, but we know that technical issues left some players on the sidelines. You almost reached the third milestone, but we're confident you would have surpassed it if all players had been able to play. As a compensation, we wanted to give you the maximum reward, and add a little extra! Enter the code SPLENDID in the in-game Store before May 14 11AM ET to unlock 500K Bloodpoints and 30 Rift Fragments. Thank you for your patience this past week, and we hope to see you in the Fog."

What are you most looking forward to in Dead by Daylight's May 2024 roadmap?