New ‘Apex Legends’ Weapon Now Live

Apex Legends’ first post-release weapon has been released with the Havoc rifle being the first to support two different hop-ups in its loadout.

The Havoc rifle was teased by Respawn Entertainment on Tuesday and was fully revealed on Wednesday to be a “Full-auto charged energy rifle.” According to EA’s description of the new gun, it can be outfitted with either a Turbocharger or a Selectfire Receiver, the latter being an attachment that allows it to utilize a charged beam mode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Havoc Rifle just dropped into the arena, and it’s about to cause some – well, you can guess,” EA’s preview of the weapon said. “This full-auto energy rifle joins the Hemlok as one of the arena’s highest damage-per-shot weapons in auto-fire mode, and is the arena’s only hitscan weapon in charge beam mode. It’s also the only weapon to date that can be equipped with two different hop-ups.”

From watching the video above that shows the Havoc in action, it appears as though players won’t be able to have both Hop-Ups attached at the same time. There’s a brief moment around 25 seconds into the video where it shows the available attachment slots on the Havoc with only one Hop-Up slot visible, so players will have to choose between the two options.

EA’s full details on the weapon and its capabilities can be found below:

Name: Havoc Rifle

Type: Energy Weapon

Mode: Full-Auto/Hitscan beam

Hop-Ups: Turbocharger: Eliminates autofire spin-up time. Selectfire Receiver: Enables charge beam alt-fire mode.



The reveal of the Havoc weapon wasn’t totally unexpected after a datamine spoiled its release several days ago. Like they have with every other popular battle royale game, dataminers dove into he game’s files to discover what’s in store for the game and found the Havoc weapon hidden there. Its stats gave an idea of how much damage it would output, though it’s unclear whether those numbers take the hop-ups into consideration. It also gave no indication of the charged mode that’s now confirmed to be a possibility should players find the right hop-up. There was another gun included in this leak as well called the L-Star EMG, so that gun should be expected to release at some point now that Havoc is out.

Apex Legends’ new Havoc rifle is now available across all platforms, according to EA.