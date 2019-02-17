Here’s How Long It Takes To Run Across ‘Apex Legends’ Map

Apex Legends has a pretty big map, but in Apex Legends you can also run pretty fast. And so many have wondered: how long does it take to run across the game’s entire map?

It’s a good question, but it’s actually not very easy to figure out. Why? Because it’s not easy to run across the game’s entire map uninterrupted. In fact, it’s quite difficult.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luckily, map master “How Big is The Map?” has done the testing so everybody else doesn’t have to. The YouTuber recently uploaded a video of them running across the entire map from the southwest corner to the northeast corner, and found it takes about eight minutes to run across the game’s map.

For the sake of comparison, it takes 24 minutes to run across the map in fellow battle royale game Ring of Elsyium, meanwhile it takes 14 minutes to run across Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout’s map, and 13 minutes for Fortnite’s map. In other words, by this type of measurement, Apex Legend’s map comes in a bit underwhelmingly. However, it’s important to remember the run speeds in each of these games is different, as well as the map terrains, which provide different types of obstacles.

That said, Apex Legends’ map is definitely not on the bigger side, but it does have decent vertically, which partially makes up for this. Further, with its 60 player count, the map doesn’t need to be too big. In fact, if it was, with the game’s current player count, it probably would be a worse game.

Apex Legends is available for free via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, information, and media on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the game and its map all things Apex Legends and video game maps. And of course, be sure to check out How Big is The Map’s YouTube channel and Twitter page for more content as they chronicle the sizes of different video game maps