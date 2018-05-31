Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War Co-Director Attending E3 Coliseum

One of the biggest directors in the world right now is ready to hit the Electronic Entertainment Expo. And he could be bringing the Marvel Games universe with him.

It’s recently been confirmed via tweet that director Joe Russo, one half of the team that brought us Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War last month, will be attending E3 as part of its Coliseum. He’ll be teaming up with Epic Games Worldwide Creative Director Donald Mustard to discuss storytelling and building worlds within games, movies and more in a session called Worlds Collide. You can see the tweet below.

Just Announced for #E3Coliseum: Avengers: Infinity War director Joe Russo and @EpicGames Worldwide Creative Director @DonaldMustard will speak at Worlds Collide, a special panel on storytelling and world building in games, movies and more. https://t.co/QOa74rE263 pic.twitter.com/6my1XTZQfm — E3 (@E3) May 25, 2018

We reported on this earlier this month, talking about how Fortnite would likely be discussed over the course of the panel. But with Russo in attendance, we can’t help but wonder if we’re going to get introduced more to the Marvel Games side of things.

That company is expected to have major presence at this year’s event. Spider-Man will be in, ahem, full swing during Sony’s E3 press conference; and Square Enix will likely mention what they’re up to with the Marvel’s Avengers license during their respective press conference as well. Russo could very well bring up both of these as he discusses how Marvel Games will possibly tie in with the movies or perhaps create their own respective universe.

It’s too soon to tell just what will be revealed (outside of Spider-Man, which was confirmed by Sony) but Square Enix is said to have a fully stacked deck for its show, possibly revealing details about an Avengers game. Or possibly even more, since multiple teams are hard at work on them.

One thing’s for sure. Russo adds lots of starpower to the E3 Coliseum session, joining the likes of Jack Black, Elijah Wood, Camilla Luddington, Hideo Kojima and others. You can read the full schedule for E3 Coliseum here.

We’ll see what gets revealed at the event in just a couple of weeks!