Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 5 Is Bigger Than Base Game

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 5 is arriving "soon." How soon, precisely, the update is releasing, developer Larian Studios does not say, but it does confirm it's going to be an absolute monster to download, which may suggests there's a lot to it. Using the official X account for the game, Larian Studios relayed word that the update will on clock in at roughly 30 GB, however, it will require roughly 130 GB to download. If you don't have enough space for this, Larian Studios suggests uninstalling the game and re-downloading this new patched version. Why the file size is so massive, Larian Studios doesn't say, suggesting it knows very well that this is unacceptably large for a patch.

"Patch 5 is launching soon," reads the tweet in question "This update will clock in at roughly 30GB and will require approximately 130GB of free space to install. If you find yourself without the space to install the update, we recommend uninstalling BG3 and then re-downloading the patched version."

If you're on PS5, this patch is roughly 30 GB bigger than the base game. We can't remember the last time a single patch for a game has been bigger than the download for the base game, if it has ever happened. On Steam the base game download is roughly 150 GB so the patch isn't as big as this version, but it's close, something you'd never expect.

