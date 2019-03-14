This ‘Metal Gear Rising’ Raiden Cosplay Is So Impressive, Hideo Kojima Himself Approves

Cosplay is an incredible community, filled with creative fans that have a talent for bringing some of our favorite characters into the real world — often with their own personalized spin. There are so many amazing cosplayers out there, but one Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance cosplay in particular was so impressive, it even garnered the attention of Hideo Kojima himself!

The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Shiori Raiden’ on social media, which — appropropriate, and shared even more takes of his impressive cosplay over on his Instagram:

The attention to detail is beyond incredible, truly bringing the character to life in a stunning way. From the styling of the wig, to the armor itself, to say this creation is breathtaking is a massive understatement!

For those that don’t know, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance first made its debut back in 2013 and tasked players with becoming a katana-wielding cyborg named Raiden. The game itself was met with incredible fan feedback, but this cosplayer took that title appreciation to an entirely new level with this amazing tribute.

Thoughts on the above cosplay? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

