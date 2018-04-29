Bethesda ‘Very Happy’ With Forthcoming E3 Plans, Things Are ‘Coming Together’

Bethesda made it clear that it had big plans for E3, with another press conference set to go just hours before the event opens up this June. But it could be much bigger than we think, as the company is reportedly "very happy" with the way things are "coming together."

That expression of happiness comes straight from Pete Hines, who serves as senior vice president of global marketing and communications for Bethesda. He's talked in the past about what the company will have in store for fans, but didn't manage to give anything away. And this weekend, he took to Twitter to reiterate that the company has some big things coming up.

First off, a fan noted how excited they are for BE3 (Bethesda E3, shortened -- it's a big hashtag on Twitter) and also asked what Pete was looking forward to the most. While he didn't give any hints, he did say, "Very happy with how it's coming together. Gonna be s lot of fun." (You can see the tweet below.)

Very happy with how it’s coming together. Gonna be s lot of fun. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) April 28, 2018

But then another fan spoke up, noting how he was disappointed with last year's Bethesda E3 showcase, and how he was expecting more content. Hines answered him as well, noting, "I guess that depend on whether you only want specific info on specific things or you're just interested in games." That tweet is below as well.

I guess that depend on whether you only want specific info on specific things or you're just interested in games. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) April 29, 2018

That's an interesting perspective, and notes that the conference could go either way. Could we see announcements that tie in with current releases, like a possible sequel to the hit 2016 shooter Doom? Or maybe we'll see something else entirely, like the reveal of the long-awaited Starfield. Honestly, it could go either way, but Bethesda is promising some very big things.

We'll be on the scene reporting what happens from downtown L.A. on Sunday afternoon during the company's presentation, so be sure to check back for all the details. Things will be very interesting, to say the least -- and a lot of fun.

