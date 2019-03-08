Get the ‘Betrayal at House on the Hill’ Board Game for Only $21

In Avalon Hill / Wizard of the Coast’s classic board game Betrayal at House on the Hill, you and your friends will explore a creepy old house where evil might lurk in any room. The more you explore, the higher the odds are of triggering the haunt. In the midst of the chaos that ensues, one player will turn against the rest of the party, and it will become a battle of survival.

At the moment, you can score Betrayal at House on the Hill for only $20.99 at Walmart with free shipping on orders of $35 or more (or free store pickup). That’s the lowest price that we’ve ever seen on the game. The Widow’s Walk expansion is also available for $23.98 on Amazon.

If you’re already a fan of Betrayal at House on the Hill, you can grab the Betrayal Legacy sequel for $59.98. The official description reads:

“With its history shrouded by wild-eyed ravings and the scrawling of madmen, it was thought that no one would ever know the unholy origin of the house on the hill.

Until now.

The history you tell is one you create. Journey back to the beginning of the horror as you create a unique story told through several generations of families obsessed with the house.

Based on the award-winning Betrayal at House on the Hill, Betrayal Legacy is a unique experience offering you the chance to create the iconic house’s story through decisions and actions taken in the game. Once the campaign is complete, you’ll be left with a fully re-playable, customized board game.”

Finally, Dungeons & Dragons fans might want to grab the deal on Betrayal at Baldur’s Gate which drops the price to $36.50. The game brings Betrayal at House on the Hill into the world of D&D. The official description reads:

“The shadow of Bhaal has come over Baldur’s Gate, summoning monsters and other horrors from the darkness!

As you build and explore the iconic city’s dark alleys and deadly catacombs, you must work with your fellow adventurers to survive the terrors ahead. That is, until some horrific evil turns one—or possibly more—of you against each other. Was it a mind flayer’s psionic blast or the whisperings of a deranged ghost that caused your allies to turn traitor? You’ll have no choice but to keep your enemies close!

Based on the award-winning Betrayal at House on the Hill board game, Betrayal at Baldur’s Gate you’ll return to Baldur’s Gate again and again only to discover it’s never the same game twice.

Can you and your party survive the madness or will you succumb to the mayhem and split (or slaughter!) the party?“

