Black Panther Joins Marvel Puzzle Quest In a Special Event

We’re less than a week away from having the opportunity to see the majestic Black Panther on the big screen, but Marvel Puzzle Quest is letting you enjoy the grace of the Wakandan king now.

The company has announced a new 3-day event for the game called Fight For Wakanda, which is happening now and taking place all weekend long, featuring a four-star Black Panther, King of Wakanda!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the Fight for Wakanda event, Wakanda is under attack by H.A.M.M.E.R. and Ultron. T’Challa must travel his kingdom with his allies to defend its greatest resources. Each day during the event, players get to continue the story by competing in a new chapter. However, players must watch out for all-new Hazard tiles as they will disrupt play while on the board,” the company noted in its press release.

“Players can now battle for the new 4-star Black Panther (King of Wakanda) as a placement reward in the Fight for Wakanda event and find more ways to recruit him starting on February 11th in the Wakanda Forever Versus Tournament and Venom Bomb Story Event. In addition, a new 4-star Shuri will be coming later this month to Marvel Puzzle Quest to join the puzzle battle in an additional run of the event.”

Marvel.com recently ran an interview with the game’s producer, Josh Austin, about the event and the character. He talked about the opportunity to play with a 4-star version of the hero, since the 5-star is so tough to come by. “Yeah, I only have a couple covers of 5-Star Black Panthers myself and I do take advantage of his hide Move…or Be Moved ability with Thanos. It’s a fun way to blast through some of the Deadpool’s Daily Quests to get covers. The new 4-star Black Panther (King of Wakanda) focuses on what makes him awesome in the new Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” movie, plus he is wearing the awesome new purple glowing suit!” Austin noted.

Austin also had a couple of recommendations for his teammates. “Black Panther (King of Wakanda) is strong with characters that create Fortified friendly tiles, which includes Green Goblin, Hawkeye (Clint Barton), Luke Cage (Power Man), and Iron Fist (Danny Rand) to name a few. It’s definitely good to take advantage of the extra damage from fortified tiles!”

You can read the full interview here.

Marvel Puzzle Quest is available now for iOS and Android. The movie opens February 16.