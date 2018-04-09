BlizzCon 2018 Dates Announced, Tickets Set To Go On Sale Next Month

We’re just a few months away from Blizzard‘s next iteration of its annual BlizzCon event, and soon you’ll be able to get your hands on some tickets and see what’s coming next for Overwatch, Heroes of the Storm and your other favorite franchises.

The company announced that the show will be making its return to the Anaheim Convention Center on November 2 and 3, and tickets will be available for the event starting in May.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Blizzard noted that the initial sales will kick off on Wednesday, May 9, starting at 7 PM PDT on the official BlizzCon website. Following that, more tickets will become available on May 12 at 10:00 AM PDT. They’re set to sell for $199 apiece.

The company also noted that the Virtual Ticket for BlizzCon 2018 will be making a return, though pricing and scheduled events weren’t announced yet. Still, a useful option for those that aren’t able to attend.

But Blizzard is going one step further when it comes to celebrating its fans. It’s announced a new event called BlizzCon Opening Week, which will take place from October 25 through 29 at the Blizzard Arena in Los Angeles. During this time, players will be able to see StarCraft 2 players in action during the World Championship Series Global Finals, as well as the Heroes of the Storm Global Championship Finals and the World of Warcraft Arena World Championship Finals. They’ll lead up to the final rounds of those final events, which will take place at BlizzCon, alongside the Hearthstone Global Games and the Overwatch World Cup.

The company hasn’t provided a date as to when it will begin offering BlizzCon Opening Week tickets for sale, but we should know more over the next month. It’ll provide die-hard fans the opportunity to see some of these great tournaments in person, although there’s sure to be some kind of Virtual Ticket package available as well, just like at BlizzCon.

This year’s event sounds quite promising, and will not only be the home for several esports events, but also reveals for a number of Blizzard’s franchises. We just need to know who the next Overwatch hero is already…