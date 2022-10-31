Buy 2, Get 1 Free Game Deal Drops at Best Buy For PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Best Buy is delivering Black Friday deals throughout the month of November, and they have a buy two, get one free deal on select video games that anyone with a PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch console should check out. You can do just that right here (make sure to click on "Build my Package" if you want to customize the choices), and we've picked out some of the top choices in the list below.

Gotham Knights [PS5 / Xbox Series X]

Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition [PS5 / PS4]

Demon's Souls Standard Edition [PS5]



Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5 / PS4]

Returnal Standard Edition [PS5]

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Standard Edition [PS5]

Digimon Survive [Nintendo Switch / Xbox One / PS4]

Shin Megami Tensei V [Nintendo Switch]

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles [Nintendo Switch]

In addition to the B2G1 free offer, Best Buy has a separate sale going that features straight discounts on a wide range of popular games that include Madden and FIFA 23, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, and more. You can shop that sale right here at Best Buy while it lasts. You can check out their entire collection of Black Friday / holiday deals on gaming here.