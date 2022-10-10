Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Insider Teases Campaign DLC

A notable Call of Duty insider has teased that this month's forthcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could receive campaign DLC in the future. In a general sense, every new Call of Duty installment ends up receiving add-on content at some point, but more often than not, this DLC is tied to the multiplayer component of each title. Rather than having this continue to be true with every new entry, though, it sounds like Infinity Ward will look to further flesh out the campaign aspect of Modern Warfare 2 at some point next year.

According to Twitter user @TheGhostOfHope, who has had accurate Call of Duty scoops in the past, Modern Warfare 2 will be getting campaign DLC at some point in 2023. Not much is known about the nature of this expansion, but the rumor in question claims that it will be released in tandem with a map pack. These maps are stated to feature a number of iconic locales from past Call of Duty titles, notably stemming from the original Modern Warfare 2 which launched back in 2009.

EXCLUSIVE: Campaign DLC to be released in late 2023 bundled with map pack I leaked previously. pic.twitter.com/clIJZeqCiZ — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) October 9, 2022

In a general sense, this wouldn't be too shocking considering that Activision seems like it won't be releasing a new Call of Duty installment next year. Previous reports have stated that Activision will forgo releasing a new Call of Duty game in 2023, which would be the first time in well over a decade that the series hasn't received an annualized installment. As such, Activision will be looking to further lean on Modern Warfare 2, which is why this campaign DLC could arrive in the first place.

Obviously, since this is just a rumor, it's important to take everything that has been expressed here with a typical grain of salt. Even though this information seems to be legitimate, we won't know for certain if Modern Warfare 2 is receiving campaign DLC until Activision shares more details with fans.

In the near future, though, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is poised to launch in just a few short days on October 28th and will come to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Those who also pre-order the game digitally will be able to play the campaign a full week early starting on October 21st.