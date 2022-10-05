Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reportedly Getting Paid DLC With Classic Maps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reportedly get classic maps from the series as paid DLC. For years, Call of Duty charged as much as $15 for new multiplayer maps. As time went on, this would include other things such as new weapons, zombies maps, or new Spec Ops levels. However, those who didn't own the maps wouldn't be able to play with those who had them, creating a segregated player base. It was far from ideal especially because some games had 4 DLC packs, meaning you'd spend another $60 just to be able to play with everyone. When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released in 2019, Activision decided to embrace the battle pass model that was popularized by Fortnite, allowing for free maps while still including a popular form of monetization.

However, a new rumor suggests we could be getting at least one new paid DLC pack with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. As reported by TheGhostofHope and corroborated by Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, Activision and Infinity Ward are planning to release a premium "greatest hits" map pack with maps from the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and maps from Treyarch and Sledgehammer titles such as the Black Ops franchise. This is part of Activision's way of celebrating 20 years of Call of Duty in 2023 and will reportedly be part of a second year of content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

To celebrate 20 years of Call Of Duty, a PAID "greatest hits map pack" is in development. On top of MW2 (2009) maps, these would also include other classic maps from Infinity Ward, Treyarch & Sledgehammer's catalogue. Meant to be released for MWII Year 2. https://t.co/Prtn1kAIqn — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) October 5, 2022

It is heavily rumored there will be no new Call of Duty game next year and Activision will instead support MWII for an additional year. Rumors suggest that Treyarch will release its next game in 2024 and there are conflicting reports that Sledgehammer Games will release Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 in 2025. As of right now, Activision has yet to detail its future plans for the Call of Duty outside of the 2022 entry and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

