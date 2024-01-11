Call of Duty MW3 Receives First Update of 2024, Patch Notes Revealed

The latest MW3 update is live across all platforms.

Activision has let loose the first new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in 2024. Despite being a bit less well-received out of the gate, the latest Call of Duty entry has continued to receive strong support since launching this past November. Now, this support has resulted in a new patch going live that brings some pretty notable overhauls to Modern Warfare 3 ahead of the arrival of Season 1 Reloaded.

Downloadable at this point in time across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, the newest MW3 patch brings bug fixes and other small tweaks to different elements of the shooter. On the multiplayer front, Activision has altered a couple of different maps and modes in minor ways while balance changes have also been pushed live for certain submachine guns and one handgun. Additionally, this update also includes some fixes for Zombies mode as well, the most notable of which fixes a specific in-game challenge.

To get a look at everything that has been changed in this new MW3 update, you can view the full patch notes below.

MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Bug Fixes Adjusted several Attachment descriptions to better reflect their true effects. Resolved issues causing the player to be unexpectedly kicked back to the Multiplayer menu in multiple scenarios. Viewing the After Action Report Equipping a Conversion Kit on a Blueprint Utilizing Attachment filters Addressed an issue causing the incorrect Weapon model to appear while selecting a Blueprint in the Gunsmith.



GAMEPLAY

Weapon check animations will no longer play upon respawn in small map playlists. Note: This change went live on January 4, 2024.



PROGRESSION

Corrected unlock requirements displayed for the Throwing Star (Equipment).

Corrected unlock requirements displayed for multiple Attachments. Ravage-10 Stock Rival-9 Compensator Muzzle

Resolved a spelling mistake in the Kingslayer Kills Challenge.

Daily Bonus Challenge completions will no longer appear as "CHALLENGE NAME MISSING" in the Notifications tray.

MAPS

Afghan Added additional spawn points to increase the quality of spawn selection in Team Deathmatch and Domination.

Invasion Increased Operator lighting to address poor visibility in certain areas. Adjusted spawns to prevent unnecessary spawn flips while the Bus Station capture point (P3) is active in Hardpoint.

Meat Adjusted spawns to prevent players in the Garage from killing enemies upon respawn.

Rust Increased consistency of quality spawn selection.

Sporeyard Players can no longer become stuck upon respawning in Storage.

Terminal Adjusted spawn points near Security to prevent unfavorable spawn conditions in Team Deathmatch and Domination.



MODES

Gun Game Removed a placeholder image found in the Stats tab of the Scoreboard.

Operation Spearhead (War) Loadout Drop (Field Upgrade) will no longer destroy the tank and cause a stalemate.



WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

» Submachine Guns «

AMR9 Once unlocked, the JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit Attachment can now be equipped.

WSP-9 Incompatible hybrid Optic Attachments can no longer be equipped.



» Handguns «

TYR Once unlocked, the JAK Beholder Rifle Kit Attachment can now be equipped.



EQUIPMENT

Scatter Mine (Tactical) Reduced explosive damage to 1 to prevent lethality in Hardcore Modes. Note: This change does not apply to Core Modes.



KILLSTREAKS

Remote Turret Repositioning the turret will no longer cause it to become more vulnerable to incoming damage than intended.



CUSTOMIZATION

Improved white accent color coverage of the Atlanta FaZe 2024 Camo.

ZOMBIES

WEAPONS

» Aether Blade «

Addressed an issue where players would lose their Aether Blade if it was thrown at and hit a Harvester Orb.

Closed a duplication exploit associated with Ammo Caches.

Weekly Challenges

Week 4 Addressed an issue that prevented the 'Destroy 5 Vehicles with a Recommended Weapon' challenge from tracking.



General

Addressed an issue where the maximum reserve ammo for some weapons was inconsistent between Urzikstan and the Dark Aether Rift.

Weapons



Addressed an issue that prevented the Gutter Knife from appearing correctly in the Weapon select menu.

Camos

MWII Completionist Camos Addressed an issue where some players were unable to progress MWII Weapon Camo challenges after the MWIII Season 1 update.



STABILITY