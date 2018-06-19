Call of Duty: MW3 Added to Xbox One’s Backwards Compatibility List

Now over 500 titles, the Xbox One’s backwards compatibility list continues to grow, added highly requested titles every month. It’s the perfect way for players to re-live a favourite, or maybe even check out a game that they never got a chance to play the first time around.

The latest game to be added is a Call of Duty classic, Modern Warfare 3. This is one of those titles that still continues to be a fan favourite, as the Modern Warfare series as a whole seems to still have its little niche carved out in the FPS community’s heart.

About the game, according to the title’s product listing:

“The best-selling first person action series of all-time returns with the epic sequel to multiple “Game of the Year” award winner, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. In the world’s darkest hour, are you willing to do what is necessary? Prepare yourself for a cinematic thrill-ride only Call of Duty can deliver. The definitive Multiplayer experience returns bigger and better than ever, loaded with new maps, modes and features. Co-Op play has evolved with all-new Spec-Ops missions and leaderboards, as well as Survival Mode, an action-packed combat progression unlike any other.”

Each month the list continues to grow with popular franchises such as the Mass Effect Trilogy, Red Dead, Batman, Dragon Age, and more. With hundreds of titles available now on the list, and more continuously on the way, Xbox One users can continue to enjoy old favourites without having to switch between the two systems.

How it works is players can take their old 360 discs and put it into the Xbox One. The system will read it and update the title just like any other game. Unlike the PlayStation 4, you aren’t expected to re-pay for a game you already own. No longer have the disc or see an older title that you never picked up? A digital version of the game will be available for purchase in the Microsoft store.

You can also check out the full list of available games right here!