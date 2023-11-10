Critical Role Announces Persona 5 One-Shot Featuring Multiple Persona 5 Voice Actors

Critical Role is hosting a Persona 5 reunion. Persona 5 voice actors Robbie Daymond, Matthew Mercer, and Xanthe Huynh will all play in a special one-shot "inspired by" Persona 5 Tactica, in a one-shot game sponsored by Atlus West. Joining the trio will be Krystina Arielle and Jared Goldstein, with Liam O'Brien serving as the Game Master. No details about what game system will be played, but it's very likely that the one-shot will use a system besides Dungeons & Dragons, given the school focus of the Persona franchise. The Persona 5 one-shot will air on November 17th.

Daymond, Mercer, and Huynh were the English voice actors for Goro Akechi, Yusuke Kitagawa, and Haru Okumura respectively in Persona 5 and have also voiced the characters in various spinout games. The most recent of those is Persona 5 Tactica, a grid-based tactical RPG game set to be released on November 17th on various consoles and PC. While it's been nearly 7 years since Persona 5 released, the game has continued to pump out spinouts at a steady pace, with no new mainstream Persona game announced and not expected for several years.

This also continues a trend of Critical Role running video game one-shots. Just this year, Critical Role aired sponsored one-shots for Mortal Kombat 1 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, both of which featured voice acting from a Critical Role cast member. That's not exactly a surprise given that Critical Role's core cast is a bunch of voice actors, but it's interesting given that a number of video games are also getting picked up for tabletop RPG licenses in recent years.