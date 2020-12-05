Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-Load, Global Release Times Announced

✖

CD Projekt Red announced one last thing about Cyberpunk 2077 this week that people had been waiting to hear about for some time: The timeframes for when people could pre-load the game as well as the global release timings across different platforms. While the game is officially scheduled to be widely available on December 10th, those who purchase it will be able to get it pre-loaded on their devices prior to that and may be able to get it sooner depending on what time zone you’re in.

The graphic below was shared by the studio this week to give players a handy indicator of how soon they can get the game in different regions. The yellow background that usually signals some sort of worrying announcement or a delay was actually a good thing this time and will help you prep for the launch. All of Europe and further East will get the game on calendar day December 10th while those in the United States will be able to get it late on December 9th. Just pick out your time zone from the map below and you’ll know when you can have Cyberpunk 2077.

The wait is almost over! If you're looking to play #Cyberpunk2077 as soon as it's available, here's a map with global release timings. For PC and Stadia players, the release is simultaneous and scheduled for midnight GMT, and for all console players – midnight local time. pic.twitter.com/W0QLIFAhH1 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 3, 2020

It’s worth noting the disclaimer on the graphic and in the tweet says the info above pertains to the PC and Stadia versions of the game. Those on consoles are supposed to get the game at midnight local time, so if you’re playing on the PlayStation or Xbox consoles, you might be up for a while waiting on it.

As for the pre-load times, those, as usual, differ depending on what platform you’re on. Xbox owners are the lucky ones who can go ahead and start pre-loading the game now to get ahead of things and ensure it’s as ready to go as it can be pre-launch. PlayStation owners will have to wait until two days before launch, so December 8th. For the PC version of the game, you can get it at 12 p.m. CET on the GOG launcher and at 5 p.m. CET on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to widely launch on December 10th.