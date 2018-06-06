Rumored Death Stranding Details Claim Players Can Permanently End Multiplayer

Some wild Death Stranding details have supposedly leaked that share more gameplay info and suggest that players will make a global decision on whether they should end multiplayer altogether or keep the feature alive.

The new details came from the video game section of 4chan (via The Nerd Mag), a forum that’s known for leaking all kinds of info be it true or false. 4chan’s gotten some stuff right in the past while other times it proves to be nothing more than hot air, but the leakers are usually plentiful and confident with their details. That’s also true in Death Stranding’s case as an anonymous user offered quite a few details on the game that included a wide array of weapons, traveling through timelines, and a baby that has quite a bit of control over the course of the game. The user’s core details were shared as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tons of weapons, vehicles, gadgets and gear from multiple era’s, from clubs to single shot muskets to energy swords.

The baby is something that exists as a singular, it is not something that is instanced each time you boot up the game. The baby is a single entity. He is what is causing the time distortions and dimensions crossing over, which is multiplayer.

When the community has reached the end of the game, there will need to be a global decision made to kill the baby and end DS multiplayer forever, or allow it to live and continue the multiplayer experience.

Players in other games can do things at certain points in time that will have a butterfly effect in your game, this can happen both while you are actively playing or while the game is off. They can be positive or bad things (Stick or rope)

PVP can happen at any point if you and another player accidentally cross timelines while time traveling.

When you die that timeline is closed forever, significant things that encapsulate that Sam’s story in that timeline will travel with you to the ocean floor before you re-emerge and continue in a new timeline. As you and other players pollute the ocean, it will cause sea-life to die and wash up on shore.

The user also claimed that the game wouldn’t be out in 2019 and would instead release in early 2020, but amid the usual helpful 4chan discussions, another user who claimed to know Kojima said that “none of what OP is saying is true” and reaffirmed the game would be out in 2019. Claims of a delayed PC release were also mentioned by the original leaker after the game spends some time on the PlayStation 4. OP has disputed claims from others that say they know more about the game though and double down on the leaked information.

Death Stranding is already known to be making an appearance during E3, so Sony’s show should shed more light on the game and hopefully prove or disprove some of these crazy details.