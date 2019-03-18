‘Detective Pikachu’ Makes One Huge Change from the Pokemon Games and Anime

Detective Pikachu is making a massive change to the Pokemon franchise by outlawing Pokemon battles. A new article on Pokemon.com confirmed that Pokemon battles are outlawed within Ryme City limits, which is why the one Pokemon battle we’ve seen in trailers appears to take place in an underground arena. The article notes that Tim’s hometown and other parts of the Pokemon world have official battles with rules and regulations, but Ryme City is unique in that it has banned Pokemon battles to focus on a sense of unity between Pokemon and humans.

That’s why, as shown in the first two trailers, Pokemon trainers who want to battle have to do so in secret. In the film, Detective Pikachu and Tim step foot into an underground cage-style arena to face off against a Charizard. Another match shows what appears to be Blastoise and Gengar battling in a fight, with a giant video screen flashing a running commentary with classic catchphrases like “But it failed” or “It’s Super Effective!” Ryme City is also unique in that Pokemon roam around freely instead of spending time within Poke Balls, which explains why so many Pokemon appear alongside their trainers.

We do know that Pokemon regions like Johto and Sinnoh exist in Detective Pikachu thanks to posters seen in Tim’s room and they have their own Pokemon Leagues. However, de-emphasizing Pokemon battles is probably a smart move as it was always one of the parts of the Pokemon franchise that seemed a bit cruel once you thought about it. After all, capturing Pokemon and imprisoning them in Poke Balls except for when they’re fighting other Pokemon seems a little cruel when separated from the video game or anime setting. Even the Pokemon anime series has pointed out that many trainers don’t treat their Pokemon with the level of kindness that Ash and his friends show their Pokemon. Looks like we’ll have to wait for the reported sequel to see how Legendary Pictures attempts to justify pitting an adorable Bulbasaur against an equally cute Pikachu in a fight to unconsciousness.

Detective Pikachu hits theatres on May 10th.