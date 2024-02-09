Dino Crisis May Return Soon With New Game

A new Dino Crisis game has been teased by a well-known industry insider. Right now though, there is no word whether it will be a remake of the first game, a new installment in the series, or a middle ground between these two in the form of a reboot. That said, it comes on the back of a new Capcom survey mentioning Dino Crisis, a series that hasn't been seen since 2003, which for those without a calendar, is over 20 years ago.

The report comes the way of Jeff Grubb -- via Giant Bomb -- a fairly reliable source when it comes to scoops. His latest scoop involves Dino Crisis, however, he's expressed some doubt in the information, or at least the conclusion made from it. According to Grubb, he heard Capcom was doing something with the series, however, he heard this in a pre-Exoprimal world, which is not a Dino Crisis game, but is a Capcom dinosaur game that either could have been a Dino Crisis game at some point or was confused for one by the source. If this mystery game was a Dino Crisis game, and still is, it should presumably be revealed soon as Grubb notes this was a while ago he heard this.

"The one I have heard rumored to me is Dino Crisis, which is something they are thinking about doing," said Grubb. "The problem is I heard that rumor before Exoprimal. And then I saw Exoprimal, and I was like, 'Is this what I was getting tipped off about'... and so I was, like, unsure but there's still a chance they are making a new Dino Crisis game and it's just been a couple years and we'll actually start to see it soon. I wouldn't be surprised if that is the case."

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is this a rumor, but it is laced with speculation, as well as some doubt. So far, it has not drawn any type of comment from Capcom. We do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Would you be interested in the return of Dino Crisis?