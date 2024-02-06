Capcom Asks If You Want a New Dino Crisis Game

It's been more than 20 years since the last time that Capcom released a new Dino Crisis game, but it seems the series hasn't been forgotten by the publisher. A new survey has been made available on the Capcom Town website, called the "Capcom Super Elections." The survey consists of 10 questions, and number 5 asks which franchise fans would "like to see get a sequel or new game." The list includes some of Capcom's most popular series, including Resident Evil and Monster Hunter, as well as dormant ones like Dino Crisis and Dead Rising.

Readers interested in checking out the survey for themselves can do so right here.

The Dino Crisis Franchise

The original Dino Crisis released on PlayStation in 1999, with PC and Dreamcast versions arriving the following year. The first game was directed by Shinji Mikami, who also directed the original Resident Evil and would later go on to found Tango Gameworks. Dino Crisis had a lot in common with Resident Evil, maintaining the survival horror elements, while replacing the zombies with dinosaurs such as Velociraptors. The game was a critical and commercial success, and led to two direct sequels.

While the second Dino Crisis was also a success for Capcom, the third game in the series was an all-around failure. Exclusively released on the original Xbox, Dino Crisis 3 abandoned all of the elements fans loved about the first two games. As was the fashion at the time for horror franchises, Dino Crisis 3 went to space. It's hard to say if that move was directly inspired by Jason X, or just a baffling coincidence, but either way, it's not something that clicked with fans and reviewers. The franchise has been extinct ever since.

Will Dino Crisis Return?

Over the last few years, fans have been loudly telling Capcom that they want to see Dino Crisis back. When Exoprimal was revealed during a PlayStation State of Play two years ago, viewers initially thought the game was going to be a resurrection of the Dino Crisis series, only for disappointment to set in when they realized it was something else entirely. Last year even saw a spiritual successor to the franchise released by developer Dead Drop Studios. Dinobreak might not be an official Dino Crisis game, but the fact that a developer stepped in to fill the void left by Capcom shows that there's a growing perception that people want to see the series return.

If Capcom ever does bring back Dino Crisis, the most logical decision would be a remake of the first game in the series. The publisher has remade several Resident Evil games from that era, and a similar remake of Dino Crisis could be a smart way to appeal to longtime fans and newcomers. However, that might all depend on the results of this survey!

Will you participate in this Capcom survey? Do you want to see Dino Crisis get another chance at life? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!