Dragon Ball FighterZ Adds Cooler Next Month

Though news of Dragon Ball FighterZ gettin’ a little bit Cooler first dropped during EVO 2018, now we’ve got an official release date for when the latest DLC fighter is set to arrive.

Frieza’s brother first made his big debut during the film Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge, and now the badass fighter will be facing off against Goku one more time in the latest fighter from Bandai Namco.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see Cooler in action from the previously released Dragon Ball FighterZ trailer above with a much bulkier form than his brother. He also packs a mean punch, a fighter definitely not to be trifled with. The video also showcases his various forms, as we saw with his brother Frieza.

The above trailer also shows off his move set, giving fans of the fighter a chance to see how this addition will actually fight in the game itself. For those that are familiar with Android 16, he will operate very similarly to that. Cooler, as we’ve seen in his movie, will be a very close range fighter with an affinity for grapples. This will make him an incredibly powerful foe when trapped, especially when paired with the energy attacks he has to offer. Plus, we saw our first look at his supernova attack in the video above between himself and Frieza. See? Powerful.

Cooler will be arriving on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on September 28th, the same day the fighter arrives on Nintendo Switch! For more about the game itself:

“Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.”

High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force.

3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations.

Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste!

Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.

Source