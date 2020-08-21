Dungeons & Dragons Drops Cryptic Teaser

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Dungeons & Dragons has dropped a cryptic teaser that possibly points at their next project. Earlier today, Dungeons & Dragons posted a 19 second MP3 on their official Discord channel, with their Twitter account adding the cryptic note that "something's brewing." The MP3 was that of a woman cackling and had the filename "feather_and_tart," a likely reference to the material components needed to cast the spell "Tasha's Hideous Laughter." No other context for the clue was given, but fans are speculating that it could tie into the next D&D publication release, which is due out in November. Guesses range from a new Guide to the Planes to a new rulebook similar to that of Xanathar's Guide to Everything. At least one intrepid fan even tied the witch's cackling and brewing references to Spelljammer, a science-fantasy setting in which players fly on magic ships between worlds.

You can check out the initial Tweet that launched the speculation below:

Something’s brewing over in our Discord News channel… 🤔 Join: https://t.co/osXSbdRkmm — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) August 21, 2020

Dungeons & Dragons loves to drop clues about their various projects, dating back to an elaborate ARG that tied into the release of Waterdeep: Dragon Heist back in 2018 or an interactive map tied to the upcoming Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden adventure book. We also know that Dungeons & Dragons has at least one more book planned for this year, which will "offer a way for a player to customize their character's origin, including the option to change the ability score increase that comes from being an elf, a dwarf, or one of D&D's many other playable folks." Details about this book were explained in a July article explaining the game's commitment to inclusion and diversity.

We'll likely find out more about what Dungeons & Dragons is hinting at over the next few days.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.