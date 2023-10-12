Epic Games Store Gives Out 3 Free Games at Once

The Epic Games Store on PC is giving out three games for absolutely nothing over the course of the next week. More often than not, Epic's weekly rotation of freebies on its PC storefront tends to feature only two games at most. And while there are technically only two titles being handed out on EGS this week, one happens to be a bundle that contains multiple games and will save users $50.

Starting today and lasting until the morning of October 19, the Epic Games Store has made Blazing Sails and Q.U.B.E. Ultimate Bundle completely free. Blazing Sails happens to be a pirate-themed battle royale game that is still in early access. Q.U.B.E. Ultimate Bundle is likely the biggest addition for the week, though, as it contains both Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary and Q.U.B.E. 2 Definitive Edition. Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary happens to be a remaster of the first-person puzzle game that comes some additional content not found in the original version. Q.U.B.E. 2 Definitive Edition is then the sequel that also comes with all DLC that came about after the game's launch. In total, all of these free offers on the Epic Store this week will save users $65, making it one of the best discounts that the marketplace has seen in quite some time.

To learn more about all of the new free games on the Epic Games Store, you can find descriptions and trailers for each below.

Blazing Sails

"Fight for survival in Blazing Sails, a fast-paced pirate PvP game! Create your own unique pirate and ship. Band together with other players to command your mighty vessel! Explore different game-modes, maps, weapons, ship types and more while eliminating other crews in epic battles on land and sea!

In Treasure Hunt you and your crew must search islands for treasure chests! Treasures can be turned in at one of the 2 outposts at the centre of the map in exchange for gold. Get more gold than your enemies to win!

Our Battle Royale offers a unique take on the genre. Enjoy a dynamic mix of swashbuckling on dry land and epic naval battles! Sink every other crew to emerge victorious.

Tired of looting? No problem! Jump straight into the action in our all new Galleon Conquest game mode. Experience movie-like broadside battles with a huge Galleon! Frag pirates, sink other ships and capture flags to win!"

Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary

"Serving as the ultimate celebration of a decade's worth of brain-twisting first-person action, Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary adds refined visuals, completely redesigned and revised gameplay sections, and a whole new chapter to a fresh take on the classic puzzler entirely rebuilt from the ground up.

The new chapter – dubbed Sector 8 – offers an additional 4-6 hours of gameplay, adding fresh content to an anniversary edition that will also allow players to take on either the original 2012 version of the game, or 2014's Director's Cut complete with its voice-over narrative and revised soundtrack – both with Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary's stunning new visuals."

Q.U.B.E. 2 Deluxe Edition

"You are Amelia Cross, a stranded archaeologist who has awoken among the ruins of an ancient alien landscape. With the distant help of another survivor you must solve the puzzles of this mysterious world and find a way back home.

The Deluxe Edition gives players access to all released content including Q.U.B.E. 2 Main Game and the Season Pass (Two Puzzles Pack, Original Soundtrack and Glove Skin)."