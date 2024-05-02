Nintendo Switch Online Has a Free Download for a New Release

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have a new free download for a new release, and it's a free download that Wii nostalgics, in particular, may want to check out. The primary reason anyone is subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online is either for full access to online games or because of the free classic games given out each month that range from NES and SNES games to N64 and Game Boy games to even games from non-Nintendo consoles like the Sega Genesis. There are other perks of the subscription service though. For example, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers get exclusive, free access to additional profile icons featuring characters and designs from various Nintendo Switch exclusives.

The latest Nintendo Switch exclusive is out today, and that game is Endless Ocean Luminous, the third entry in the Endless Ocean series, which debuted back in 2008 via the Wii as a spiritual successor to Everblue. Both of these series were created by Arika, who served as the developer of the latest game.

As for this new freebie, the new Endless Ocean Luminous profile icons, they feature, as you would expect, various ocean critters you can spot in the underwater adventure game, including a whale shark and a blue hippo tang. Below, you can check out these icons for yourself, which are available until May 8. If you don't like any of them, you can wait for the next wave to drop on May 8. In total, there will be four waves -- including this first one -- that will release over the course of the next three weeks.

As always, to redeem any of these profile icons, you will need to exchange platinum points for them. Once claimed though, they are yours to keep, regardless if you maintain an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription. In this sense, they differ from the free classic games that are offered with the subscription service.

