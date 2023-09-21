New Epic Games Store Free Games Lineup Saves Very Little Money

The latest round of free games on the Epic Games Store for PC doesn't save users as much money as normal. Typically, the savings that the Epic Store gives users each week comes in at around $20 on the low end. Occasionally, this doesn't always prove to be true, but during weeks when Epic's storefront hands out multiple titles for free, the savings can surpass upwards of $50. In one of the final weeks for September 2023, though, this hasn't proven to be true whatsoever as both titles that are now $0 are typically cheap as it is.

From now until next week on September 28, Epic Games Store users can add both Out of Line and The Forest Quartet to their library permanently. If you've never heard of either of these games, well, that's not much of a surprise as they're both lesser-known indies. In terms of how much money is actually being saved here, this deal only totals up to about $18. That's nothing to scoff at, to be certain, but Out of Line is normally only $7.99 while The Forest Quartet is $9.99.

If there is a silver lining with this week's free games rotation on the Epic Games Store, it's that there is another bonus freebie that hit the platform within the past day. Specifically, My Pet Hooligan was released on EGS just yesterday as a free-to-play title that can be downloaded right now. My Pet Hooligan is an early access game, however, which means it's still in the process of growing. Still, if you'd like to give something else a shot without having to spend a dime, it's also on EGS right now.

To learn more about Out of Line and The Forest Quartet, you can find descriptions and trailers for each below.

Out of Line

"A unique adventure game filled with beautiful puzzles all hand-drawn in a unique 2D style . Out of Line follows the adventures of San in a quest to escape the Factory that was once home. Dive into a story set in a mysterious world that is revealed through multiple chapters."

Key Features:

• Enjoy dozens of visually impressive puzzles

• Learn to master the mechanics of the spear

• Interact with beautiful hand-drawn environments

• Learn from extraordinary characters

• Discover what San's story means to you

The Forest Quartet

"The Forest Quartet is a 3D narrative puzzler about a gone, but not forgotten, lead singer. Play her spirit and travel through 3 acts unique to the members of her band for a final farewell concert. Face their emotions, solve puzzles and fight the corruption plaguing their souls. "

FEATURES