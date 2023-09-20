Epic Games Store Stealth Releases a Bonus Free Game
The Epic Store has a new free game that can be downloaded right now.
The Epic Games Store on PC has today stealth-released a bonus free game that users were not expecting. When it comes to freebies on EGS, they happen to go live on a weekly rotation every Thursday. Assuming that Epic Games Store users claim these free titles while they're up for grabs, they'll be able to own them for good in their own digital library. Now, a new free game has hit EGS, and it happens to be a game that will be free in perpetuity rather than one that will be available for a limited time.
As of today, My Pet Hooligan has launched exclusively on the Epic Games Store and is free to download and play. Developed by AMGI Animation, My Pet Hooligan is initially releasing as an early access title, which means that what's seen in the game so far won't be reflective of its final product down the road. To reach that 1.0 launch, though, AMGI Animation will be working with the game's burgeoning community to help create an experience that fans want.
In terms of how My Pet Hooligan plays, it's a third-person action game that boasts an incredibly vibrant art style. Players will be able to create their own titular "Hooligan" that is customizable in a variety of unique ways. From here, you'll be able to wander about the world of Hooliland City to skateboard, spray paint, or take on other players in battle. All in all, My Pet Hooligan looks to be quite a unique title and could gain quite a bit of attention in the days and weeks to come given that it's free to play.
My Pet Hooligan Public Early Access is out now, exclusively on the Epic Games Store!— My Pet Hooligan (@mypethooligan) September 20, 2023
Will you join the rebellion?...
Download for free – https://t.co/wSsjqeHBVc
Official Cinematic Trailer 👇 pic.twitter.com/FFXu5NPyeW
To learn more about My Pet Hooligan, you can find the game's official description alongside its various features here:
"Rebel against the evil overlord Metazuckbot by wreaking havoc on Hooliland City. Fight each other, destroy stuff, skateboard like a pro-skater, graffiti the buildings, or just hang out with friends. Playing the way you want is what it means to be a Hooligan.
- Fight: Hooligans are thrust into fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled combat in various enclosed battle zones throughout Hooliland City. Your primary objective is to rack up points by eliminating other Hooligans. These battles seem to be part of Metazuckbots evil master plan. But why?
- Destroy: Rebel against Metazuckbot by using your arsenal of firearms, explosives, and other destructive tools, to wreak havoc on the city. Destroy Cars, Benches, Barrels, and more. Or Graffiti the city with Spray Paint. You decide the best way to cause chaos and disorder in the streets.
- Explore: Navigate the vibrant and imaginative world filled with secrets. Use platforms and jump pads to search every nook and cranny of the city to discover hidden chests and valuable coins.
- Skateboard: Cruise around the city and do some sweet tricks. Create unique and stylish combos, by chaining together flips, grabs, to rack up your boost meter to travel faster around the city."