Epic Games Store Stealth Releases a Bonus Free Game

The Epic Games Store on PC has today stealth-released a bonus free game that users were not expecting. When it comes to freebies on EGS, they happen to go live on a weekly rotation every Thursday. Assuming that Epic Games Store users claim these free titles while they're up for grabs, they'll be able to own them for good in their own digital library. Now, a new free game has hit EGS, and it happens to be a game that will be free in perpetuity rather than one that will be available for a limited time.

As of today, My Pet Hooligan has launched exclusively on the Epic Games Store and is free to download and play. Developed by AMGI Animation, My Pet Hooligan is initially releasing as an early access title, which means that what's seen in the game so far won't be reflective of its final product down the road. To reach that 1.0 launch, though, AMGI Animation will be working with the game's burgeoning community to help create an experience that fans want.

In terms of how My Pet Hooligan plays, it's a third-person action game that boasts an incredibly vibrant art style. Players will be able to create their own titular "Hooligan" that is customizable in a variety of unique ways. From here, you'll be able to wander about the world of Hooliland City to skateboard, spray paint, or take on other players in battle. All in all, My Pet Hooligan looks to be quite a unique title and could gain quite a bit of attention in the days and weeks to come given that it's free to play.

To learn more about My Pet Hooligan, you can find the game's official description alongside its various features here:

"Rebel against the evil overlord Metazuckbot by wreaking havoc on Hooliland City. Fight each other, destroy stuff, skateboard like a pro-skater, graffiti the buildings, or just hang out with friends. Playing the way you want is what it means to be a Hooligan.