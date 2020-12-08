Fall Guys Reveals First Look at Season 3 Level Featuring "Bert the Pegwin"

✖

Fall Guys Season 3 will add four new levels, including one featuring a character named "Bert the Pegwin." The game's official Twitter account provided a first look at the stage, in which players get points for their team by hanging on to an adorable little penguin as others try to snatch him away. The overall teaser is fairly brief, but it does give a good idea of what players can expect to see when Season 3 launches. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait much longer to find out more information, as Fall Guys Season 3 will appear during The Game Awards on December 10th!

The teaser can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

CAN YOU REMEMBER BERT THE PEGWIN??? Here's a sneak preview from his upcoming Season 3 level 👀 If you want to see more... make sure you watch @TheGameAwards on the 10th Dec 🐧 pic.twitter.com/mamKt72Mza — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) December 7, 2020

While Bert seems to bear a strong resemblance to the baby penguin that appeared in Super Mario 64, the Fall Guys Twitter account is discouraging players from tossing him off the stage, as so many did in that game. Given the goal of hanging on to Bert in the level, that would be a bit counterproductive, but it seems like a safe bet that some fans will probably try to do it anyway, to the detriment of the rest of the team. Hopefully, that won't be the case, however!

All in all, this seems like a pretty unique new level for the game! It will be interesting to see how players take to the new level, and what else developer Mediatonic has in store for Season 3. As of this writing, publisher Devolver Digital has yet to announce a release date for Fall Guys Season 3. In a follow-up Tweet, the game's official Twitter account all-but-confirmed that the release date will be revealed during The Game Awards, giving fans extra incentive to tune in on Thursday.

Fall Guys is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage right here.

Are you looking forward to the next season of Fall Guys? What do you think of the new level thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!