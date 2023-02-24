Next Fallout 76 Season Is All About Hunting Cryptids

Fallout 76's next season has been unveiled, and it looks like Season 12 will be taking the fight to Appalachian cryptids. The new season follows the story of the cryptid hunter "Rip Daring" and the rest of his party. As is the case with any new season, this one will be accompanied by things like a new battle pass-like scoreboard to work through along with themed cosmetics to earn. A new ally is being added, too (though it won't be Rip Daring), alongside a new feature that should make it a bit easier for people to complete challenges they're actually inclined to take on.

A brief trailer for the new season was shared alongside some details in the game's latest Inside the Vault post that talked about Rip Daring and the Cryptid Hunt. We see a quick look at the characters and story supporting this next season's narrative, but more importantly than that, we get glimpses of some of the gear players will be able to earn throughout the season.

"In the world of Big Game Cryptid Hunting, there is only one-man brave enough, strong enough, and smart enough to hold his own against these mysterious beasts!" a preview of this new season's theme explained. "This Season we follow the daring and dangerous adventures of Rip Daring, Cryptid Hunter Extraordinaire, alongside his loyal Mr. Handy, Percival, and his trusty Nurse Guinevere."

As one might've expected based on the theme and some of the items shown off in the trailer, Season 12 will feature plenty of cryptid-focused items for players to claim which include new C.A.M.P. items, too. Another ally will also be joining you in your settlements with Brother Steven appearing to help out.

Another new feature is being added this next season, too. In Season 12, players will be able to reroll the challenges that they get each day and week. You can reroll a challenge once per day, and if you do, there's a chance it'll turn into a rarer challenge that boasts better rewards.

Fallout 76's next season starts on February 28th, so expect to start seeing plenty more cryptid-related things from then until the start of Season 13.