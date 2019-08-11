Fan Lays Out Perfect Plan To Fix Sonic The Hedgehog Movie

When the initial Sonic the Hedgehog trailer debuted online, fans quickly shouted their disapproval from every digital rooftop. The studio hastily went back to the drawing board to make some changes to Sonic’s design and one fan is ready and willing to help them come up with a better approach. Max G is a cartoonist, and he lays out a clear plan that Paramount can follow to get Sonic back on the right track in a new video essay.

Max G centers a design that appeals to some of the more classic elements from the games during the video that fans may prefer to the realistic CGI that had the entire online community up in arms. The cartoonist uses a 2D version of the title character in the scene where the human lead, James Marsden, discovers Sonic and hits him with a tranquilizer dart.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hello! My name is Max G, I’m a cartoonist, and I made a video essay on youtube about how to make a good ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie, with a short addendum essay on why you should date me. Click here to watch: https://t.co/4euWcgdnnR pic.twitter.com/fVCVhWTiYb — Max G (@BrainDumpTweets) August 7, 2019

Filmmakers have announced that the film would be delayed for a short period to get the design just right. Fans are still concerned that the effort might be too little too late as the finished product underwhelmed so thoroughly in that initial offering. Many fans posted fan-art and videos showing how to make the design of the character less creepy and give Sonic some more personality.

Jim Carrey is playing Dr. Robotnik opposite to Ben Schwartz’s Sonic. Carrey told The Wrap that he’s not sure if this fan-driven redesign will end up hurting or helping the final product. He touched on the film during the Television Critics Association press tour. Speaking about the moments following the reveal and the scurrying to redesign amid the backlash he said, “I don’t know quite how I feel about the audience being in on the creation of it, while it’s happening.”

Carrey would later elaborated that the “collective consciousness” sometimes decides it doesn’t want something and the designs in this Sonic movie fit the bill. Sonic’s long legs, human teeth, and smaller eyes that didn’t create the big-eyed face were all concerning to people who saw the first version.

What happens with Sonic’s character is still up in the air, it doesn’t seem as though Carrey’s role in the film will be affected. The actor added that he wouldn’t be participating in any reshoots for the movie and that he doesn’t really concern himself with what happens once he’s done his part. Carrey would go on to add that he’s not too concerned with it and that it’ll “happen how it happens.”

“You become a Frankenstein’s monster at some point right?” he said. “I don’t really concern myself with things once I did my thing. I’m not super concerned about it. It’s gonna happen how it happens. It’s either going to be a good thing or a bad thing.”

That’s a zen way to look at it. But, Paramount is probably hoping that this redesign does the trick and the fans are appeased.