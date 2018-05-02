Far Cry 5’s Latest Update Fixes Several Notable Bugs

Ubisoft’s Far Cry 5 is a tour-de-force in open world action, giving you a whole lot of freedom as you fight against a doomsday cult in Hope County. But one other thing that a few players might be up against are some in-game bugs.
Well, not anymore. Ubisoft has just released version 1.5.0 of the game, with a new patch that fixes a lot of errors within the main game, as well as its supplementary Arcade mode.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Here’s a rundown of what all has been fixed, so you can enjoy the experience more:
New Addition
- Added the option to re-do the character creation process from the Avatar Customization menu.
- Added support for Masks and Special Outfits in the Avatar Customization menu.
Improved Accessibility
- Subtitles turned on by default for all languages when launching a New Game.
Stability & Performance
- Fixed multiple low occurrence crashes.
- Fixed an issue where client would receive a “bookworm” error after liberating an outpost while in a helicopter.
- Fixed low occurrence issues when skipping cinematics.
- Fixed some physics issues related to vehicle doors and weapon interactions.
- Fixed some instances of players respawning in an instant-death loop, including:
- Fixed an issue where the client would get stuck in a instant-death loop if the host reloads a checkpoint while in a helicopter.
- Fixed an issue where the client would get stuck in a instant-death loop if the host invites a client while in a helicopter.
Missions
- Fixed multiple low occurrence walkthrough breaks, including:
- Fixed a few issues that could cause the player to become locked outside of the bunker during the mission, “The Quality of Mercy.”
- Fixed an issue where the mission, “Broken Path,” would not progress under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a few issues that could cause the player to become locked outside of the bunker during the mission, “Casualties of War.”
- Fixed issue game could be stuck in an endless Credits loop under certain circumstances during the final mission, “Where it All Began.”
- Fixed issue where Mary May won’t spawn in the truck during Atonement if the player died during the drive to John Seed’s Ranch.
- Fixed some issues that was causing the time of day to become stuck when completing the mission, “The Cleansing,” or when using the Outpost Master feature.
Audio
- Fixed minor audio issues.
- Fixed some situations where SFX and music could go missing in specific circumstances.
- Fixed an issue where SFX would continue to play if a helicopter was destroyed in the Arcade.
Companion, Enemy & Animal AI
- General AI bug fixes including:
- Fixed an issue where the Blessed would restart their falling animation when being shot while they are auto-reviving.
- Fixed an issue where Guns For Hire would not exit vehicle turret after falling in water.
- Cheeseburger’s total kills should now update more consistently.
Gameplay & UI
- Minor bug fixes for vehicles.
- Fixed issues with certain animal animations, including:
- Fixed an issue where the Cougar and Moose would play invalid animations if the player cast a fishing line near them while they were in the water.
- Fixed some camera issues while performing takedowns.
- Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in a mounted turret under certain circumstances.
- Fixed some challenges that weren’t tracking kills under certain situations.
- Fixed an issue where the player model could appear without clothes in the Avatar Customization menu.
- Fixed issues with cut-off text in some menus in certain languages.
- Fixed issues with text remaining on screen in certain circumstances.
- Fixed minor text issues in certain localized languages.
- Fixes and updates to weapon balance and statistics.
- Improvements to weapon animations and hand placement when near a wall.
Co-op
- Various replication improvements, including:
- Fixed an issue where a client could see weapons that were already picked up by hosts.
- Fixed an issue where the client’s arms would be in incorrect positions while holding a Compound Bow.
- Fixed an issue where the helicopter was not replicated correctly for the client after the host disabled it.
- General improvements to various missions while playing in Co-op, including:
- Fixed an issue where the cinematic during the mission, “Only You,” was obstructed by the Client.
- Fixed an issue where the client was unable to see the objective markers during the mission, “Where it All Began.”
- Fixed an issue with the transition during the mission, “Burn, Baby, Burn!,” if the client was in spectate mode.
- Fixed low occurrence walkthrough breaks while playing certain missions in Co-op, including:
- Fixed an issue where host/client would become stuck in a loading screen triggering the mission, “Special Delivery.”
- Fixed an issue where the mission, “Air Raid,” where the host and client would become stuck if the coop leash was broken.
- Fixed an issue where the mission, “The Hero’s Journey,” would not update after leaving Larry’s helicopter.
Arcade/PVP
- Star ratings now properly reflect ratings.
- Minor graphical improvements to spectator camera.
- Improvements to matchmaking flow in Private and Public lobbies.
- Fixed low occurrence issues with player spawning without selected loadout.
- Fixed some issues with the PVP Announcer not playing certain lines.
- Fixed low occurrence crashes during host migration.
- Fixed issue where sometimes voice chat would not work.
- Fixed issue where sometimes player names were missing after being killed in PVP.
- Fixes and updates to weapon balance and statistics.
- Extended the map picking time in Public lobbies from 35 seconds to 50 seconds.
Arcade/Editor
- Fixed minor bugs with certain map creation tools.
It’s a bit on the technical side, but these small fixes will go a long way for you.
Far Cry 5 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.