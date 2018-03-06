Far Cry 5 Map Editor Lets You Create AC and Watch Dogs-inspired Designs, New Trailers Explain All

The teasers continue for Ubisoft’s next step in the Far Cry franchise and we keep just getting more and more excited for that March 27th release! That latest Far Cry 5 video, seen above, shows off a more creative side to the upcoming title allowing players to custom create their own maps to tailor to their style.

According to the game’s live producer Tommy Thiboutot, the Far Cry Arcade game mode is specifically designed with the player’s creativity in mind. The possibilities are “infinite,” according to the producer as well as the ability for a single-player experience, co-op, and up to 12 player PvP. It’s also the first time that Ubisoft is bringing all of these game modes together within the in-game editor, making Far Cry 5 the bringer of many firsts.

There will also be over 9000 objects and items available during this editor, blending different franchises, as well as brand new creations, together in one environment. It will play just like any Far Cry game mechanically, just with a very personalised twist.

From everything we’ve seen so far in the video above, this looks amazing. With each sneak peak, we continue to find more and more reasons to be amped about the upcoming Far Cry title. It’s the perfect blend of what long-time fans want, with enough to make it an all new experience with a thrilling narrative, memorable characters, and tons of action. Now with the personalised experience with the Arcade Mode, you can’t go wrong scooping this up when it drops later this month.

In addition to the Arcade video, Ubisoft also dropped more details about their season pass that will include the three upcoming DLC that will drop post-lauch:

Dead Living Zombies

Hours of Darkness

Lost on Mars

and of course, Far Cry 3 Classic Edition

“Far Cry comes to America in the latest installment of the award-winning franchise. Welcome to Hope County, Montana. When your arrival incites the cult to violently seize control of the region, you must rise up and spark the fires of resistance to liberate a besieged community. Freely explore Hope County’s rivers, lands, and skies with the largest customizable weapon and vehicle roster ever in a Far Cry game. You are the hero of the story in a thrilling world that hits back with every punch, and where the places you discover and the locals you ally with will shape your story in ways you’ll never see coming.”

Far Cry 5 will be available on March 27th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.