PlayStation Plus Free Games for May 2024 Revealed

May's games on PS Plus might be the best so far in 2024.

Sony has announced the full lineup of "free" games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for May 2024. Given how this month fell, May's title on PS Plus are going to be arriving a bit later than subscribers would typically expect. Fortunately, this longer wait is going to end up being worth it as May's lineup of freebies across PS5 and PS4 happen to offer the best savings that we've seen so far on the service this year.

Going live on May 7, this month's rotation on PlayStation Plus will include EA Sports FC 24, Ghostrunner 2, Tunic, and Destiny 2: Lightfall. This represents one of the most diverse lineups that we've seen to this point in 2024, in addition to being one of the most cost-saving. Normally, all of these games at their typical prices would set back PlayStation users nearly $200. As a result, it's hard to be too disappointed with the titles that Sony is handing out.

There are two unique aspects of May 2024's PS Plus lineup that might fly a bit under the radar. For starters, EA Sports FC 24 is actually going to be available on PS Plus longer than all of the other games. The latest soccer sim from EA will be downloadable until June 17, whereas all other titles will vanish on June 3. Additionally, Destiny 2: Lightfall represents the second expansion for the game that has hit PS Plus this year. Previously, The Witch Queen also came to PS Plus a couple of months back. Clearly, Sony is trying to get PlayStation fans invested in D2 prior to the game's The Final Shape expansion releasing in June.

To learn more about this month's games on PlayStation Plus, you can find descriptions and trailers for each below.

EA Sports FC 24

"EA SPORTS FC 24 is a new era for The World's Game: 19,000+ fully licensed players, 700+ teams, and 30+ leagues playing together in the most authentic football experience ever created. Feel closer to the game with three cutting-edge technologies powering unparalleled realism in every match: HyperMotionV, PlayStyles optimized by Opta, and an enhanced Frostbite Engine.

Develop club legends and improve your players with the brand new Ultimate Team Evolutions, and welcome women's footballers to the pitch alongside men as you craft your dream XI. Write your own story in Manager and Player Career, and join friends on the pitch with cross-play in Clubs and Volta Football."

Ghostrunner 2

"Blood will run in the highly anticipated hardcore FPP slasher set one year after the events of Ghostrunner. Adventure through a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future that takes place after the fall of the Keymaster, a tyrant who ruled over Dharma Tower, the last refuge of mankind. Jack is back to take on the violent AI cult that has assembled outside Dharma Tower and shape the future of humanity."

Tunic

"Explore a land filled with lost legends, ancient powers, and ferocious monsters in Tunic, an isometric action game about a small fox on a big adventure. Stranded in a ruined land, and armed with only your own curiosity, you will confront colossal beasts, collect strange and powerful items, and unravel long-lost secrets."

Destiny 2: Lightfall

"In a Neptunian city under siege, find strength in your fellow Guardians as the end to all things approaches—the Witness is here. Arm yourself with new rewards and unlock new Dark powers to triumph in Lightfall's unforgettable Legendary mode.

Travel to Neptune and discover a neon metropolis unlike any you've explored in Destiny 2. Meet the Cloud Striders, join the fight against the Shadow Legion, and prevent devastation in the technologically advanced secret city of Neomuna."