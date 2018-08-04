FIFA 19 Kick-Off Adds New Survival Mode, Further Custom Rules

While Ultimate Team might be FIFA’s most popular mode, and career mode the stuff of choice of older FIFA players, Kick-Off is an integral, and basic mode in FIFA, one that doesn’t get enough love or attention. But EA is changing that this year.

EA has revamped Kick-Off, adding a brand “survival mode” and implementing further custom rule options.

For those that don’t know: Kick-Off is essentially FIFA’s version of an exhibition match, and it has been pretty limited when it comes to bells and whistles. The whole idea of the mode is to jump in and play a quick game, online, offline, or with friends. The bummer has been that each game is treated like a “friendly,” or a match of zero consequence other than bragging rights off the screen.

However, in FIFA 19, you can now play licensed matches, such as Champions League games or a domestic cup final. You can also now play a “best of” series, and even make it over two-legs.

But the bigger addition to Kick-Off is the introduction of survival mode. In it, when you score a goal, one of your players chosen at random has to leave the pitch, and then the game continues in normal fashion. Keeping with the rules of real life, you can’t drop below seven players, in other words, if you score five goals, you win.

But what’s interesting here is the underlining strategy. Do you sit back like Burnley for 85 minutes until bursting out like Manchester United of yesteryear with a flurry of late goals to seal the deal? Or do you just go out Real Madrid-style and play your game in an attempt to put five past your opponent? It’s an interesting strategic dilemma. And more importantly, it’s unlike anything in FIFA, and thus will be a welcomed addition of variety.

Survival mode also comes with its own cutscenes showing players leaving the field confused by what’s going on, while in-match commentary comments about survival mode, treating it like it’s a real thing. It sounds bizarre, almost un-FIFA-like, which is awesome. Realism only goes so far in the fun department after all.

Deeper custom rules have also been added. In addition to adjusting how long matches are, etc., you can now get a bit more zany with customization. For example, you can turn off all rules. Or make only headers count as goals. Personally, this addition sounds the most appealing to me. The hilarity of a no rules match with friends sounds like it will take up many of my nights.

Lastly, you can tweak Kick-Off settings to play with friends of less skill. For example, you can give your friend a 3-0 lead and set his AI to World Class and yours to Amateur. This feature could go a long way in leveling the playing field, though it will likely only make the outcome more even, not the moment-to-moment gameplay.

FIFA 19 is poised to release on September 28th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

In other recent and related news, it was revealed earlier today that the game is set to add the Chinese Super League.

