Sephiroth Finally Arrives In Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius

My first gaming boyfrien … I mean, Sephiroth from the legendary Final Fantasy franchise has officially joined the Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius roster and to celebrate his grand debut, we have a new trailer!

The video above showcases exactly what this angelic evil son of a … brings to the game. That’s not the only iconic villain to make their way into the game either! The month of May brings a new event, Nibelheim King Mog. Need a little help sorting through all of the new limited-time content that Sephiroth brought with him into the game? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered:

– Sephiroth joins FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS characters Lila, Shylt and Mim, in the new Step-up Banner. Each summon, or “step,” performed on this character banner will reward players with special rewards such as Trust Moogles and Summon Tickets, or guaranteed 5-star base units. Completing all steps on the banner will guarantee players one of the featured 5-star base characters for this event, including Sephiroth. Nibelheim King Mog Event – This new event challenges players to take on Yin & Yang and other familiar monsters from FINAL FANTASY VII as they collect in-game currency to exchange for weapons, abilities, and other rewards.

– This new event challenges players to take on Yin & Yang and other familiar monsters from FINAL FANTASY VII as they collect in-game currency to exchange for weapons, abilities, and other rewards. Expert Exploration Quest – Starting this May 18, a FINAL FANTASY VII-themed quest sends players to Mt. Nibel to defeat the challenging Materia Keeper boss.

– Starting this May 18, a FINAL FANTASY VII-themed quest sends players to Mt. Nibel to defeat the challenging Materia Keeper boss. Special Login Bonus – Additional daily rewards on top of normal daily login bonuses await players starting today.

– Additional daily rewards on top of normal daily login bonuses await players starting today. Special Bundle Pack – New bundles will be added to commemorate the addition of Sephiroth, which will include Trust Moogles, 4-Star+ Guaranteed Summon Tickets, abilities, and other items.

– New bundles will be added to commemorate the addition of Sephiroth, which will include Trust Moogles, 4-Star+ Guaranteed Summon Tickets, abilities, and other items. Other In-game Campaigns – Various campaigns for beginners and veterans alike will run alongside the new collaboration event, including a half-off stamina campaign and increased rates to receive bonus EXP when enhancing units.

There are also a few special promotions and contests going on right now to celebrate the one-winged angel’s arrival:

– Players can share their fondest memories of FINAL FANTASY VII on the official FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS Facebook and Twitter for the chance to win a FINAL FANTASY VII: ADVENT CHILDREN PLAY ARTS -KAI- Sephiroth figure, FINAL FANTASY VII soundtrack, and other prizes. Additionally, players may share and like these social content posts to earn in-game rewards including NRG potions, expansion tickets, Lapis and more. Full details including rules for the contest are available here: https://bit.ly/2jJzj2T Final Fantasy VII Mobile and Soundtrack Discount – The original FINAL FANTASY VII game on Google Play™ for Android® devices and on the Apple App Store® for iPhone and iPad, as well as the Final Fantasy VII (iTunes and Google Play) and Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius (iTunes and Google Play) soundtracks are discounted up to 30% off their original prices.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is available for both Android and iOS devices!