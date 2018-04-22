Forgotton Anne Bringing Anime Adventure to PS4, Xbox One, and PC Next Month

Denmark based developer ThroughLine Games and publisher Square Enix Collective (a branch of Square Enix that focuses on publishing and community-building for indie games) have announced that their 2D cinematic adventure game, Forgotton Anne, is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC next month on May 15th.

Forgotten Anne will cost $19.99 USD, and only be available digitally.

For those that don’t know: Forgotton Anne is the debut project from the aforementioned ThroughLine Games, which was founded back in 2014.

As for the game itself, it is a story-driven, hand-crafted 2D cinematic adventure focused on the mysterious “Forgotten Lands,” the hidden dimensions where all mislaid items from the human world linger. Trapped in this, the game’s protagonist, Anne, must find her way home, across a story described as full of emotion and layered with puzzle platforming and dialogue choices.

Phil Elliott, Director Indie Publishing at Square Enix accompanied the release date announcement with the following statement:

“As anyone who was able to catch Forgotton Anne throughout 2017 will know, this is one of the best, most striking looking games we’ve ever put out. This isn’t just an adventure that looks like an anime, it’s anime in full, fluid motion. We simply cannot wait to get this beauty into the hands of gamers – it’s a story as delicate and engaging as the world it plays out in.”

In addition to the new trailer above, you can read more on the game below, courtesy of an official overview:

About

Imagine a place where everything that is lost and forgotten goes; old toys, letters, single socks. The Forgotten Lands is a magical world inhabited by Forgotlings; creatures composed of mislaid objects longing to be remembered again.

Forgotton Anne is a seamless cinematic adventure with a focus on meaningful storytelling and light puzzle platforming. You are Anne, the enforcer who keeps order in the Forgotten Lands, as she sets out to squash a rebellion that might prevent her master, Bonku, and herself from returning to the human world…

Key Features