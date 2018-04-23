Fortnite Reveals Clinger Grenades, Coming Tomorrow

EPIC Games just revealed through its in-game updates that “Clinger Grenades,” which are basically sticky grenades are on the way! This new weapon will very likely be included in version 3.6, which goes live tomorrow after a big update. The folks over at FortniteIntel have confirmed the reveal with the following screen-cap:

NEWS: Clinger Grenade coming soon to Fortnite: https://t.co/SqwMllrRLt — FortniteINTEL.com (@FortniteBR) April 23, 2018

“Stick this explosive to any surface… or player!” What we see in the image is basically a plunger skewering a grenade, so that a handle is on one end for throwing, and a giant suction cup on the other end for, you know, sticking to things. We’re pretty dang sure that the Clinger Grenades will be live tomorrow. Typically when a weapon like this is teased in-game, it goes live the next day. Additionally, when EPIC Games revealed that version 3.6 is coming tomorrow, it said that “v3.6 will be sticking its landing on April 24.” The play on words definitely was not lost on us. So what else will the update bring?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since the update hasn’t gone live yet, we obviously don’t have any patch notes. We’re not sure exactly what the update will change, add, or fix, but we can be sure of at least a few things that EPIC announced it would be addressing in the next update.

One of the most important things that may be removed in this next update is a glitch, or exploit, that was enabling players to consume their shield potions and bandages immediately. Typically you have to sit for at least three seconds while you’re waiting on a shield potion or bandages to take effect. An exploit we describe here allows you to toggle a crouch or emote to consume your healing items immediately, which could give you a huge edge in a firefight.

EPIC noticed that players on the Fortnite sub-reddit were talking about the issue, and they said that the exploit would be addressed in a coming patch. They didn’t mention version 3.6 specifically, but we’d be surprised if they let this glitch survive the n ight.

Something we can be confident in is the removal of a glitch that prevents players from being able to build stairs or walls through fences in the game. Typically players can build through in-game objects like cars and boulders, but players have noticed that building through outdoor fences does not work, resulting in many frustrating and untimely deaths. EPIC Games stated specifically that it would be addressing this issue in update 3.6.

So who’s excited about sticky grenades?! Do you guys think that this is a replacement for guided missiles, or are the missiles going to make a comeback? Let us know what you think in the comments below!