Fortnite Players’ Golf Cart Ride Ends in Tragedy

A full squad of Fortnite players took the game’s new All Terrain Karts for a ride around the map, a ride with memorable ride with twists and tragedy.

Most players are calling the game’s second vehicle addition golf carts instead of the full name since that’s exactly what they look like, but whatever you prefer to call them, it doesn’t help you survive a well-placed trap. Fortnite player Chronophy who goes by Chronophy_Corp on Reddit shared a video of he and his Fortnite comrades saddling up on a golf cart to take a spin around the map and see what it could handle.

After finding out that the golf cart can take hills pretty well, the journey continued up towards Tilted Towers, the location that was near the center of the storm circle at the time. Connecting the hill northwest of the area to a building inside of Tilted Towers was a precariously crafted bridge made of zigzagged wood. After some near falls while hugging the edges of the suspended bridge, the only way out was down. Taking that avenue led to a Spike Trap that was either born of genius or pure luck – the latter much more likely – but either way, it resulted in the elimination of a full squad at once. The player who laid down the trap appears to have left the game, though perhaps they’ll see this clip somewhere and will know that their plan led to a four-player elimination.

Testing the limitations of new items and features is one of the first things that Fortnite players do once Epic Games unveils new additions, but it’s clear now that the game’s golf carts don’t fare well against traps. You can do a lot with them while riding around and using the top as a Bounce Pad, but just don’t expect to survive an encounter with too much damage or any kind of harmful trap.

The new golf carts were added in Fortnite’s Patch v5.0, the one that kicked off the start of Season 5. These carts are only available in Fortnite Battle Royale though, so you won’t be ab le to take them for any crazy rides in Save the World. All four members of a squad can fit inside of the cart with the two members on the back able to assist in takeoffs for even bigger jumps. You can also powerslide in the carts to charge up a boost and channel your inner Mario Kart.

Details on the golf carts and everything else in the patch can be seen here.