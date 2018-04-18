Fortnite Mobile Players Spend More Time Playing Than Browsing Tinder

Mobile gaming isn’t going away, and neither is Fortnite. Fortnite is still a somewhat fresh newcomer to the iTunes App Store, but it’s already proving to be a huge earner. It’s even more popular than Tinder! Well, kind of…

A new report from Sensor Tower (via Forbes) projects an optimistic future for EPIC’s Battle Royale smash hit on mobile. It was previously reported that Fortnite is raking in roughly $1 million a day on mobile alone, and it’s not even out on Android yet! Sensor Tower also reported that Fortnite players have spent more time playing the game than they have browsing Tinder, which is pretty amazing. The drive to achieve a Victory Royale is stronger in the male gamer than the drive to procreate. Amazing.

We could very easily be looking at one of the few North American-developed mobile titles to break a billion dollars in revenue in its first year. At its current rate of growth and earning, that’s not so far-fetched. It’s estimated that Fortnite has already brought in $25 in April, and we’ve barely crossed over the halfway mark. Forbes reports that Superdata estimates roughly $126 million in revenue for the month of February, which is obscene! Assuming that the game continues to grow, and assuming the Android version launches before summer kicks off, I think EPIC Games might just pull this off.

It’s not quite Pokemon Go, but then, it’s hard to imagine a mobile game launch with as much marketing behind it (and with such a global appeal) as Pokemon. Who knows, though, if Fortnite manages to catch on in China and Japan where mobile gaming is much more popular than it is here in the West, Fortnite could end up becoming one of the top performers. PUBG has already proven extremely popular for mobile gamers in the East.

As far as Fortnite mobile is concerned, we’re still waiting for a few basic quality of life changes and updates. We can play the game with our console and PC-playing friends, but controller support is still a dream. EPIC has confirmed that controller support is on the way, but we haven’t been given an update or timeline since the initial launch. Likewise, Android users still don’t have an official release date do look forward to, as EPIC simply stated that it would come out a couple of months after the iOS launch.

Stay tuned for all of the latest Fortnite news!